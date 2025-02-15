Stock market mayhem: Investors suffer Rs 27 lakh crore loss in 8 trading sessions

According to data from the BSE Sensex, the total market capitalization stood at Rs 42,80,3611.66 crore on February 5, 2025. However, after eight consecutive sessions of decline, it has now dropped to Rs 40,09,9281.11 crore.

Stock market mayhem: Investors suffer Rs 27 lakh crore loss in 8 trading sessions AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 15, 2025, 9:26 AM IST

The Indian stock market has been facing a continuous decline, with investors losing more than Rs 27 lakh crore in the past eight trading sessions. According to data from the BSE Sensex, the total market capitalization stood at Rs 42,80,3611.66 crore on February 5, 2025. However, after eight consecutive sessions of decline, it has now dropped to Rs 40,09,9281.11 crore.

This means the market has lost over Rs 27 lakh crore during this period. The BSE Sensex index itself has fallen by nearly 3 per cent in the past eight sessions.

The key reason for this decline is the consistent selling by foreign investors. Global factors are also playing a role in weakening market sentiment. Uncertainty over former US President Donald Trump's economic policies has added to concerns. Additionally, high stock valuations have made investors cautious.

Despite the recent Union Budget announcement, the market did not show any positive reaction. Experts believe that multiple factors, including reduced liquidity due to tapering, a slowdown in corporate earnings, high valuations, and global trade uncertainties, are contributing to the current correction.

"The market concluded the week on a sombre note, with a sell-on-rally sentiment. Realty fared the worst, as investors turned cautious with diminishing chances of interest rate cuts and weak industry numbers. The broader market remains under pressure, but the resilience of large-cap stocks is a positive sign. The Indian market has successfully navigated similar challenges in the past, from taper tantrums to geopolitical concerns" said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

He further added, "The current correction is driven by a combination of factors, including tapering, an earnings slowdown, elevated valuations, and trade uncertainties. We believe the market is now in the final phase of consolidation. With the broad market having corrected by 14 per cent, the downside appears limited, supported by strong long-term economic fundamentals."

Market analysts suggest that investors should remain cautious and keep an eye on global trends.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BSNL historic milestone: Telecom operator turns profitable after 17 years, posts Rs 262 crore profit in Q3 snt

BSNL's historic milestone: Telecom operator turns profitable after 17 years, posts Rs 262 crore profit in Q3

Mission 500 India, US set USD 500 billion trade target by 2030, launch strategic tech initiatives AJR

India-US aim for $500 billion trade by 2030, unveil strategic tech plans

Amid economic uncertainty, Gold to remain a key investment instrument in 2025: Report AJR

Safe haven in turbulent times: Why gold will be top investment in 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha key highlights AJR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha – Key highlights

Sensex Nifty open flat in India amid caution over Modi-Trump trade discussions AJR

Sensex, Nifty open flat in India amid caution over Modi-Trump trade discussions

Recent Stories

Randhir Kapoor Birthday: Know struggles and success of Kareena Kapoor's dad NTI

Randhir Kapoor Birthday: Know struggles and success of Kareena’s dad

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Slap Day to Breakup Day- Check full list here NTI

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Slap Day to Breakup Day– Check full list

SSC CHT Result: Combined Hindi Translator result announced, check on ssc.gov.in iwh

SSC CHT Result: Combined Hindi Translator result announced, check on ssc.gov.in

Dont take it badly Jaishankar showcases India's democratic strength with inked index finger gesture watch snt

'Don't take it badly': Jaishankar showcases India's democratic strength with inked index finger gesture| WATCH

Tripuras 22,000-seater international stadium nears its completion HRD

Tripura's 22,000-seater international stadium nears its completion

Recent Videos

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Video Icon
Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon