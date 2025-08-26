Indian stock markets (NSE and BSE) will be closed on Wednesday, August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi. Remaining 2025 holidays include Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, Diwali, Guru Nanak Dev and Christmas.

If you’re planning to track the markets this week, mark your calendar — the NSE and BSE will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi. Trading and settlement across equities, derivatives, and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment will be paused for the day.

What’s Next on The Holiday Calendar?

After Ganesh Chaturthi, the next trading break comes on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Here’s a quick look at the remaining holidays in 2025:

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra – Thursday, October 2

Diwali Laxmi Pujan – Tuesday, October 21

Diwali Balipratipada – Wednesday, October 22

Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev) – Wednesday, November 5

Christmas – Thursday, December 25

For reference, the market usually runs Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, with a quick pre-open session from 9:00 to 9:15 AM. Weekends, of course, remain shut.

Commodity Market Update

The commodity market will see partial activity on August 27. The MCX will stay closed during the morning session (9 AM to 5 PM) but open later in the evening (5 PM to 11:55 PM). For some agri commodities, trading will wrap up a bit earlier, at 9 PM.

On the other hand, the NCDEX, which handles agri commodity trading, will remain fully closed for the day.

How The Market Performed Before The Break

Just before the mid-week holiday, Indian equities closed Monday, August 25, on a strong note, taking cues from global markets. Optimism grew after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at possible rate cuts during the Jackson Hole summit, even as he warned of inflation risks linked to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

By the end of the day:

The BSE Sensex rose 329 points (0.40%) to close at 81,635.91.

The NSE Nifty50 added 97.65 points (0.39%), finishing at 24,967.75.

Among stocks, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and HCLTech were the standout gainers, while BEL, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank slipped.

Sector-wise, Nifty IT stole the show with a 2.37% jump, followed by gains in Nifty Realty (0.75%) and Nifty Metal (0.65%). In the broader markets, Nifty MidCap 100 edged up 0.12%, while SmallCap stocks dipped slightly by 0.04%.