You can start a home bakery using your existing oven and fridge. Taking special orders for birthdays and parties can really grow your business. Since this is a food business, getting an FSSAI registration is a must. Another idea is to tie up with a water plant to supply bottles under your own brand.

Or, you can set up a small plant for around ₹80,000 to supply water cans locally. Remember, the ISI mark is mandatory for packaged water.

Also read: Best Low-Investment Business Ideas for Women to Earn from Home in 2026