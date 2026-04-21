Business Ideas Under ₹1 Lakh Investment: 5 Profitable Ventures You Can Start Today
Start a profitable business with under ₹1 lakh using ideas like dropshipping, home bakery, packaged water supply, photography, and event planning. Low investment, high potential ventures for beginners.
Drop Shipping
Home Bakery & Water Bottle Business
You can start a home bakery using your existing oven and fridge. Taking special orders for birthdays and parties can really grow your business. Since this is a food business, getting an FSSAI registration is a must. Another idea is to tie up with a water plant to supply bottles under your own brand.
Or, you can set up a small plant for around ₹80,000 to supply water cans locally. Remember, the ISI mark is mandatory for packaged water.
Also read: Best Low-Investment Business Ideas for Women to Earn from Home in 2026
Photography
Event Management
You can start this business by organising small functions and birthday parties. Build a good network of lighting, sound, and decoration vendors to host events smoothly. Food is key to a successful event, so find reliable caterers. When you give a price quote to a client, always add a 5-10% buffer for unexpected costs. Also, talk to hotels and resorts in advance to get venues at a good price.
Also read: Who Is John Ternus? Know All About Apple’s Next CEO Replacing Tim Cook
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