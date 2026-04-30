Women in Udaipur are driving a powerful transformation, from helming pink autos ensuring passenger safety to launching and expanding businesses in laundry and incense, creating jobs and carving out strong identities built on self-reliance.

In today's rapidly evolving world, women are no longer waiting for opportunities; they are creating them. In Udaipur, a quiet yet powerful transformation is underway, where women are not only taking control of the steering wheel on the streets but also carving out strong identities in the business world.

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Pink Autos: A Symbol of Independence and Safety

A striking new sight on Udaipur's roads is the emergence of pink autos driven by women. These vehicles are more than just a mode of transport; they symbolise independence, resilience, and a new beginning.

Kiran, once a homemaker confined to household responsibilities, is now one of these drivers. Her journey began when she learned about the Pink Auto scheme. With proper training and determination, she stepped out onto the streets for the first time. "The beginning was not easy," Kiran recalls. "But with each passing day, my fear reduced and my confidence grew." Today, she is not just driving an auto but steering her life in a new direction. "Women should come forward in every field," she says. "They can do anything, drive autos, buses, even aeroplanes. Women are not weak in any field."

The initiative provides more than just employment; it offers driving training, licensing support, and financial assistance, helping women stand on their own feet.

For passengers, especially women, these autos also provide a sense of safety and trust. Resident Anjali shares her perspective. "It feels reassuring to see a woman driving an auto. As girls, we often worry about safety while travelling. But when a woman is driving, it feels more secure and relatable," she said.

From Entrepreneurship to Global Recognition

The story of transformation in Udaipur is not limited to its streets. Women are also making significant strides in entrepreneurship. One such example is Apeksha Singhvi, a Chartered Accountant who left her corporate career in 2021 to start her own laundry business. What began as a small venture with limited resources has now grown into a large-scale operation serving over 50 hotels in the city.

"It was quite shocking for everyone initially," Apeksha says. "But as my work progressed, the support I received from my family, friends, and colleagues gave me confidence. They said, 'Even if we couldn't do it, at least someone among us is following their ambition and passion.'"

Her business now employs over 40 people across three shifts, with a majority being women. What started as a simple idea has become a source of livelihood for many. Supervisor Tara Paliwal reflects on her experience: "Working here gave me the motivation to believe that I can do this. No work is small or big. If someone says you can't do something, you should not lose courage you should keep working."

Another inspiring story is that of Neha Paliwal, co-founder of Archana Group of Industries. She has transformed her family's century-old incense (agarbatti) business into a globally recognised brand. Today, the company exports to countries such as Argentina, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Kuwait, and Dubai.

"My grandfather had a dream to create something where no woman would return empty-handed," Neha says. "Even today, we provide work to women based on their skills." Her enterprise employs around 750 workers, the majority of whom are women from nearby areas.

Beyond employment, the initiative has empowered these women financially and socially. One employee shares her experience: "This work has given me confidence to become self-reliant. I am very happy. There are many women like me here, and the support from the entire staff is very encouraging."

From driving pink autos to managing global businesses, women in Udaipur are reshaping not only their own lives but also societal perceptions. Their journeys, though different, are united by a common goal: self-reliance.

This transformation reflects a larger shift in India, where women are not just participants but leaders of change. The real success of this movement lies not only in economic growth but in the confidence, dignity, and identity these women have achieved. Udaipur's evolving story is, in many ways, a reflection of a new India where women are not waiting for change, but driving it forward. (ANI)