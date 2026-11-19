Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman convened the seventh pre-Budget 2027-28 consultation with infrastructure and energy experts. The session aims to gather sector-specific feedback ahead of the Union Budget presentation scheduled for February.

Sitharaman Leads Pre-Budget Consultations for 2027-28

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired the seventh pre-Budget consultation with experts from the infrastructure, energy and sustainability sectors in New Delhi as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28. In a post on X, the Finance Ministry said Sitharaman chaired the meeting “with the experts from the infrastructure, energy, and sustainability sectors in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28”. The meeting was attended by the secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the Chief Economic Adviser. The ministry did not disclose the recommendations made at the meeting.

Budgetary Context and Prior Initiatives

In the Union Budget 2026-27, the government proposed raising public capital expenditure to Rs 12.2 lakh crore from Rs 11.2 lakh crore in the previous year’s Budget Estimates. It also proposed an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund to encourage private investment by offering partial guarantees against risks during project development and construction. The Budget proposed Rs 20,000 crore over five years to support carbon capture, utilisation and storage technologies in five sectors, including power, steel and cement. Separately, the Union Cabinet on November 4 approved Rs 14,500 crore in financial support through 2030-31 to develop 92 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of grid-scale energy storage capacity, including 60 GWh of pumped storage and 30 GWh of battery storage.

Ongoing Consultation Process

Earlier on Thursday, Sitharaman chaired the sixth pre-Budget consultation with experts and stakeholders from the information technology sector. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, the CEO of NITI Aayog, senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Chief Economic Adviser. The fifth consultation brought together stakeholders from capital markets, banking, financial services and insurance, while the fourth was held with representatives of micro, small and medium enterprises and startups. Sitharaman also met leading economists in an earlier round. The government holds the consultations annually to gather input from experts and industry representatives before finalising Budget priorities and proposals. The Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented on February 1, 2027. The Economic Survey, which provides an assessment of the country's economic performance and outlook, is likely to be presented on January 29 or January 31, 2027.