Apple is negotiating multiyear DRAM supply agreements with Samsung and SK hynix. The shift reflects global memory shortages driven by AI infrastructure demands, forcing tech firms to secure long-term contracts to guarantee component availability.

Apple Seeks Memory Supply Stability Amid AI Demand

Apple is actively working to secure its memory supply chain as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix gain significant leverage in the market. An AI-driven shortage has shifted bargaining power toward chipmakers, according to a report by The Korea Herald.

Industry sources indicate that Apple is in the final stages of negotiating a four- to five-year DRAM supply agreement with Samsung Electronics, set to commence in the first half of 2027. This follows a separate deal already signed with SK hynix, highlighting Apple's strategy to guarantee minimum supply volumes amidst tightening market conditions.

As tech giants like Amazon and Google ramp up AI data center investments, demand for high-bandwidth memory and server DRAM has surged. Chipmakers are prioritizing these high-margin components, leaving less capacity for conventional consumer devices and forcing buyers to commit to long-term purchasing plans to secure necessary volumes.