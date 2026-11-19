The NHAI has clarified that its new SMS insurance renewal reminders are for public awareness, not for issuing penalties or challans at toll plazas. The test initiative aims to help users stay compliant with vehicle insurance regulations.

NHAI Clarifies SMS Insurance Alerts Will Not Lead to Toll Penalties

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday clarified that vehicle insurance renewal reminders sent by SMS to some national highway users will not lead to challans or penalties at toll plazas. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that NHAI is testing the messages with select highway users as part of a proposed public awareness initiative. The alerts inform vehicle owners of upcoming insurance expiry dates so they can renew their policies before their coverage lapses.

“There is no provision for issuing challans or imposing any penalties at toll plazas in connection with these alerts,” NHAI said. “Highway users are assured that the SMS system is not linked to any enforcement or punitive action at toll plazas.” NHAI said it aims to improve compliance with road safety requirements by reminding owners before their policies expire. The ministry did not specify how many users were receiving the messages or when the service might be made available more widely.

Under Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a motor vehicle generally needs valid third-party insurance to be used in a public place. Section 196 provides for a fine of Rs 2,000, imprisonment of up to three months, or both for a first offence of driving an uninsured vehicle or allowing it to be driven. For a subsequent offence, the law provides for a fine of Rs 4,000, imprisonment of up to three months, or both. Vehicle owners can check their insurance validity on the ministry’s mParivahan app using their vehicle registration number. The ministry has also issued guidelines allowing motorists to present eligible vehicle documents, including insurance records, electronically through mParivahan or DigiLocker. NHAI separately uses electronic notices for unpaid tolls on stretches with barrier-free tolling. In June, the ministry said such notices may be issued when a FASTag payment fails because of insufficient balance or an inactive tag. The insurance messages being tested are advance reminders for policy renewal. (ANI)