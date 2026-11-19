Karnataka leads India's tech landscape, hosting 1,088 of the country's 2,117 Global Capability Centres. Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized the state's talent pool, policy support, and dominance in AI and startup incubation.

Karnataka Leads India's GCC Sector With 51 Percent Share Says Minister

Karnataka accounts for 51 per cent of India's Global Capability Centres (GCCs), housing 1,088 out of the total 2,117 centres across the country, according to state IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge. Speaking at the GCC Roundtable held in association with Kyndryl at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, Kharge presented findings from a report prepared in collaboration with Zinnov, marking the third such joint assessment by the state government.

"We have the people, policy and the participation that are required for the ecosystem to succeed. Out of 2,117 GCCs in India, we account for around 51% of them, at 1,088," the minister stated. Addressing comparisons with neighbouring states, Kharge pointed to the data to highlight Karnataka's lead in the sector. "Generally, we get a lot of comparisons in the media and social media about our neighbours and other people and how they are inching closer to our ecosystem. But the data reads otherwise. We have a very wide gap, and the gap is widening, thanks to government policies, thanks to the talent pool that is available here in Karnataka. And more importantly, the partnership that we value with industry leaders," Kharge said.

The state hosted 380 of the top global GCCs, representing a 63 per cent share, and captured 65 per cent of global mid-cap and mid-market GCC expansions. On the workforce front, Kharge noted that Karnataka employed over 4,51,000 professionals in GCCs, which made up 35 per cent of India's total GCC talent pool, while holding a 41 per cent share of the country's GCC engineering, research, and development talent. Artificial intelligence emerged as a primary driver within the state's capability centres, with over 700 units utilizing AI and machine learning capabilities.

Kharge mentioned that the report highlighted Karnataka's overall AI maturity which stood at 1.12 times the national average, supported by more than six state policies mandating AI integration. "The GCCs have 69% of their budget dedicated only for AI. And more importantly, they are also booming startups. That’s a very, very important statistic for us that while the government is doing enough, the ecosystems are doing enough, VCs are doing enough, our incubators are trying, colleges are trying, the global capability centres themselves are right now grooming over 5,500 tech startups," Kharge noted.

GCCs in the region invested in over 5,000 startups, pushing Karnataka's share of India's AI startups to 29 per cent and its share of national incubators and accelerators to 15.4 per cent. To sustain this pipeline, educational institutions in the state produced over 1.3 lakh STEM graduates annually. "So I think probably while other ecosystems have much to say, the statistics speak for themselves. The numbers are there. The investments are there to show. The FDI investments are there to show that Karnataka is the number one ecosystem for technology and emerging technology," Kharge added.