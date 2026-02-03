Silverline Technologies has launched 'Silver AI,' its proprietary Made-in-India AI platform. The initiative targets India's booming AI chatbot market and aims to strengthen the company's position in high-growth technology domains like AI.

Silverline Launches Proprietary 'Silver AI' Platform

Silverline Technologies Ltd, technology consulting, software and business solutions company has launched its proprietary AI-enabled web platform titled "Silver AI". According to the company, this Made-in-India AI initiative marks a key milestone in building product-led, indigenous technology capabilities.

Silver AI is well positioned to tap India's fast-growing AI chatbot market, projected to reach USD 26.4 billion by 2031 from USD 6 billion in 2025 - CAGR of 25.3%. The Company has executed a rapid five-phase rollout within 30 days, underscoring strong speed-to-market and engineering depth.

The web platform is live, with mobile, multimodal AI, and advanced healthcare applications rolling out progressively, supported by a private-by-design, fully encrypted, enterprise-ready architecture. "Silver AI" is the Company's AI-enabled web platform designed to provide a conversational, assistive interface for productivity and knowledge workflows. The platform has been developed to support users through an intuitive chat-style experience, aimed at improving efficiency in everyday professional and organisational tasks.

Strategic Vision and Market Positioning

Commenting on the important development, Yakin Joshi, Managing Director, Silverline Technologies Ltd said, "The launch of this platform represents a meaningful milestone in Silverline's product roadmap and is aligned with the Company's objective to strengthen its positioning in high-growth technology domains.

"This positions us for a first-mover advantage in India-focused edge AI and healthcare integration, addressing the convergence of three powerful mega-trends: accelerating AI adoption, digital health transformation, and the rise of localized computing. Company management is prioritising optimal allocation of resources to sharpen focus on core growth areas, including artificial intelligence, cloud services, and cybersecurity solutions."

Revenue Projections

The company estimates revenue to reach USD 18 million in the next 3 years at a base case with strong EBITDA margin of 25-30% from this initiative.

Platform Features and Use Cases

According to the company, Silver AI is accessible through standard web browsers and does not require specialised hardware, enabling rapid onboarding and broad usability across diverse user segments. The platform is designed for quick adoption, allowing users to leverage AI capabilities seamlessly within familiar digital environments.

Built around a conversational chat interface, Silver AI is intended to help users generate, refine, and structure outputs for professional and business contexts. Key use cases include drafting, summarisation, re-writing, brainstorming, and creating structured responses, aimed at improving efficiency and decision-making across functions.

The company says, the platform reflects strategic focus on developing indigenous product intellectual property, with the flexibility to support localisation and India-first use cases, while remaining relevant for global users.

Future Roadmap and Strategic Benefits

Silver AI has been developed as a scalable platform foundation, with scope to add new modules, workflows, and integrations over time, allowing the Company to progressively expand feature depth and addressable markets.

In parallel, the Company is building an enterprise-readiness roadmap for Silver AI. This includes the ability to support structured templates, role-based usage, and controlled deployments, positioning the platform for potential enterprise adoption as capabilities are rolled out in future phases.

From a strategic standpoint, the Company believes Silver AI can strengthen its AI-led growth narrative through a visible product initiative, support future product-based revenue opportunities (including freemium, subscription, and enterprise licensing models, as may be evaluated), and enhance long-term competitiveness by complementing its existing technology services portfolio. The launch of Silver AI underscores the Company's commitment to innovation, digital transformation, and building differentiated AI solutions from India for the global market.

Company's Financial Performance and Corporate Update

The company has reported a strong growth for the Q2FY26 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025., Revenue from operations of the company during Q2FY26 has risen to Rs. 100.07 crore, representing a robust growth of over 100 times from the revenue from operations of Rs. 69.7 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Net Profit of the company during Q2FY26 also rise to Rs. 7.26 crore as against net profit of Rs. 3.28 lakh in the corresponding period last year. For H1FY26, company has reported net profit of Rs. 18.41 crore and Revenue from operations of Rs. 200.16 crore.

The Company has successfully closed a long-standing litigation with Apex Urban Co-operative Bank (in liquidation) through a court-recorded settlement of Rs. 26 crore, significantly lower than the original claim of Rs. 35.98 crore.

About Silverline Technologies

Founded in 1992, Silverline Technologies is a publicly listed global technology company with over three decades of experience in enterprise software, digital transformation, and IT consulting. (ANI)