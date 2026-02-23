Union Minister Piyush Goyal held meetings with his counterparts from Tajikistan and Cambodia to boost bilateral trade and investment. Discussions focused on key sectors like textiles, IT, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals to unlock new opportunities.

India Strengthens Trade Ties with Tajikistan and Cambodia

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held high-level discussions with ministers from Tajikistan and Cambodia to expand bilateral trade and investment ties across multiple sectors. The meetings focused on deepening economic cooperation and unlocking new business opportunities between India and these nations.

India-Tajikistan Discussions

Goyal detailed the scope of these international partnerships on X. "Held a productive meeting with Mr. Sherali Kabir, Minister of Industry and New Technologies, Tajikistan. We discussed expanding overall bilateral trade and strengthening investment ties, with a focus on key sectors including textiles, IT, pharmaceuticals, food processing, critical minerals, and tourism. Committed to unlocking new opportunities for businesses and deepening economic cooperation between our two countries," Goyal said on X.

India-Cambodia Partnership

In a separate post on X, Minister Goyal detailed his meeting with his Cambodian counterpart. "Had a productive discussion with @C_Nimul, Minister of Commerce of Cambodia. We explored avenues to further strengthen the growing trade and investment partnership between both sides. With increasing collaboration across sectors, we also explored the potential to diversify cooperation to unlock greater opportunities for our people and businesses"

Expanding Cooperation with Brazil

Earlier on Saturday, Goyal highlighted the expanding cooperation between India and Brazil across sectors. Referring to the growth in bilateral trade by 25 per cent in the past year to reach USD 15 billion, he described the current level as suboptimal and called for greater ambition in further strengthening economic engagement between the two countries.

Referring to higher benchmarks set by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he expressed confidence that both nations can grow faster, grow bigger and grow together for shared prosperity.

Highlighting the India-Brazil partnership, the Minister said, "India and Brazil are natural partners. Our relationship is built on the foundation of democracy, diversity and shared aspirations for development. We have a strong, multi-faceted strategic partnership driven by people-to-people ties and expanding cooperation across sectors. Brazil is India's largest trading partner in Latin America and the Caribbean region. We are also expanding cooperation in health and pharma, energy, including renewable energy, critical minerals, defence, the aviation sector, and there is significant growth in our collaboration in science and technology, digital public infrastructure, and artificial intelligence."

Goyal also emphasised the broader dimensions of the partnership, including South-South cooperation and collaboration under BRICS, IBSA, the G20 and the World Trade Organization (WTO). He expressed confidence in the bright future of bilateral ties. (ANI)