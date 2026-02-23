Bharti Airtel announces plans to capitalize its NBFC, Airtel Money Limited, with Rs 20,000 crore to expand digital financial services. The move aims to narrow the credit gap in India, leveraging its successful digital lending platform.

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced major plans for its Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Airtel Money Limited, underscoring its commitment to narrow the credit gap in India. The NBFC subsidiary will be capitalised with Rs 20,000 crore to be injected over the next few years. Airtel will contribute 70 per cent with the promoter group via Bharti Enterprises Limited, bringing in the balance 30 per cent.

Airtel Money received its NBFC license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 13, 2026. With strong digital assets, a large data and analytics engine powered by 500+ data scientists, and deep operational expertise, Airtel aims to rapidly expand access to simple, secure, and innovative digital financial services across India, the company said in a press release.

Leveraging a Successful Digital Credit Engine

Airtel has built a high-performance credit engine over the last two years, powered by its digital platform and deeply integrated channels, resulting in one of India's strongest lending service provider (LSP) models. The platform has already achieved hyperscale adoption with over Rs 9,000 crore in disbursements-supported by best-in-class delinquency outcomes, driven by robust underwriting models, disciplined portfolio management, and real-time risk monitoring, the release added.

Executive Vision on Digital Lending

Speaking on the development, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel said, "The success of our LSP platform over the past two years is proof of our ability to combine technology, data, and customer trust to deliver impact at a national scale. We have built one of India's most trusted and scalable digital credit engines--reaching millions with high-quality credit supported by industry-best performance metrics."

"Our NBFC expansion strengthens this foundation and reflects our ambition to build a differentiated, future-ready digital lending business - one that stands for trust, innovation, and financial inclusion," he added.

Seamless Platform Integration

The disbursement journey of the NBFC will be seamlessly integrated with the LSP platform, while maintaining clear operational segregation between the two, giving the customer best-in-class experience. By combining technology, data, and customer understanding at scale, Airtel aims to set a new benchmark for digital financial services in India, the company said. (ANI)