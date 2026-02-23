TCS and ServiceNow have launched a multi-year partnership to speed up enterprise AI adoption. The collaboration will create AI-driven solutions on the ServiceNow platform to transform work in HR, finance, and other back-office functions.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ServiceNow signed a multi-year partnership to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption for enterprises across various business functions.

Focus on AI-Driven Work Transformation

According to a Tata Consultancy Services exchange filing, the collaboration focuses on reimagining work transformation through AI in back-office operations, including human resources, finance, supply chain, procurement, and employee services. TCS will develop solutions on the ServiceNow platform using a unified governance model to make enterprise workflows more proactive and insight-driven. These offerings will be integrated into the global business solutions portfolio of the IT services leader.

Reimagining Workflows for the AI Era

Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director - President and Chief Operating Officer, TCS, stated, "Today, enterprises are ready to move beyond AI pilots to scaled, business-wide transformation. Our partnership with ServiceNow brings together trusted AI, modern workflows, and deep industry knowledge that will help customers reimagine workflows for the AI era using TCS' five-stage AI Autonomy Framework. This collaboration will help clients embed intelligence across their IT, business operations, and customer functions, driving speed, efficiency, and sustained competitive advantage."

Breaking Down Silos and Boosting Productivity

The partnership aims to break down silos between corporate functions and business units by using agentic AI to transform the flow of work. The initiative allows clients to obtain a holistic view of their organisations, shifting human resources operations from fragmented services to a unified hire-to-retire lifecycle. The filing indicated that such changes are intended to increase employee productivity and retention. Additionally, the companies seek to convert slow customer order cycles into high-velocity revenue engines to improve cash flow and revenue predictability for clients.

Delivering Innovation and Governance at Scale

Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, ServiceNow, said, "As global enterprises rethink operating models for growth and efficiency, they are looking for partners that can deliver innovation, execution, and governance at scale. Together with TCS, we are helping enterprises move beyond isolated AI experiments by building agentic AI natively into workflows, modernizing legacy environments, and driving measurable business outcomes."

Partnership Built on a Strong Foundation

Currently, TCS is the largest user of ServiceNow's IT Asset Management, deploying the offering across thousands of devices used by TCS' workforce over a period of three months. This highlights a strong foundation that not only validates the partnership but also affirms the credibility of the solutions that both organisations aim to deliver for their clients.

Joint Investment in Co-Innovation

The two companies will also invest in co-innovation labs, solution showcases, and integrated go-to-market programs for clients. (ANI)