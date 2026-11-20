Shriram Finance will replace Trent Limited in the BSE Sensex starting December 21, 2026. The move follows an official announcement from BSE Index Services, marking a significant change in the 30-share benchmark index composition.

Shriram Finance to Replace Trent in BSE Sensex Index Starting Dec 2026

Shriram Finance Limited will replace Trent Limited in the benchmark BSE Sensex index from December 21, 2026, as part of the latest reconstitution announced by BSE Index Services Private Limited on Friday.

According to the official announcement, the changes will become effective at the opening of trading on Monday, December 21, 2026. The reshuffle will see Shriram Finance, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), enter the 30-share benchmark index, while retail major Trent, a Tata Group company, will be removed from the index.

The announcement comes on a day when the benchmark Sensex witnessed a strong rally, closing at 83,919.71, gaining 897.96 points or 1.08 per cent from its previous close of 83,021.75. The index opened at 82,558.25 and touched an intraday high of 84,037.96, while its lowest level during the trading session stood at 82,403.27.

Meanwhile, shares of Shriram Finance closed on the BSE at Rs 974 on Friday, declining marginally by Rs 1 or 0.10 per cent from their previous close of Rs 975. The company had a total market capitalisation of Rs 2,29,190.65 crore. The stock opened at Rs 963.10 and touched an intraday high of Rs 974, while its lowest level during the session stood at Rs 948.85.

On the other hand, shares of Trent closed on the BSE at Rs 3,252.25, gaining Rs 30.30 or 0.94 per cent from their previous close of Rs 3,221.95. The company's total market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,73,420.44 crore. The retail company's shares touched an intraday high of Rs 3,276 and a low of Rs 3,182.85 during Friday's trading session.