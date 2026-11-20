SEBI has proposed eliminating the Additional Disclosure Framework for FPIs to reduce operational costs and boost foreign investment in India, addressing concerns over strict regulations contributing to recent massive capital outflows.

SEBI Proposes Removing FPI Disclosure Rules to Boost Market Inflow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday proposed removing the Additional Disclosure Framework (ADF) for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to ease regulatory compliance and attract foreign investment, amid significant capital outflows from Indian equity markets.

In a consultation paper, the market regulator highlighted that FPIs withdrew more than Rs 5.61 lakh crore (USD 62.24 billion) from Indian equity markets between October 2024 and October 2026, putting pressure on the foreign exchange market and the Indian rupee. "During the period between October 2024 and October 2026, FPIs have pulled out more than ₹5.61 lakh crore ($62.24 billion) from Indian equity market," SEBI stated.

The regulator noted that stringent disclosure requirements, compared with other global jurisdictions, could discourage foreign investors from allocating capital to India. "Disclosure requirements that are not in line with globally accepted practices could potentially place India at a competitive disadvantage vis-à-vis peer jurisdictions with relatively lenient regulatory requirements," the consultation paper stated.

Under the existing framework, FPIs holding more than 50 per cent of their Indian equity assets under management (AUM) in a single corporate group, or those with equity AUM exceeding Rs 50,000 crore individually or along with their investor group, are required to provide granular ownership disclosures. These disclosures require identification of all entities holding ownership, economic interest or control in an FPI, down to the level of natural persons, without any ownership threshold.

SEBI highlighted that such requirements create additional operational costs, particularly for global funds, hedge funds and complex investment structures. "Rather than investing in India and be subject to granular disclosures, many investors may instead choose to avoid investing in India," the regulator observed. It further noted that India's existing beneficial ownership identification thresholds of 10 per cent or 15 per cent are already more stringent than the 25 per cent threshold followed by several developed and emerging markets.

The regulator also proposed removing additional disclosure requirements applicable to subscribers of Offshore Derivative Instruments (ODIs) and segregated portfolios maintained by FPIs. "Considering the challenges faced by foreign investors and the change in FDI policy as mentioned above, it is proposed to remove the Additional Disclosure Framework for FPIs," SEBI said. The regulator has invited public comments on the proposals until December 11, 2026. (ANI)