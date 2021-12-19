  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Semiconductors- the long-awaited mission: A major boost to India’s technological leadership

    A much-awaited program under the Atmanirbhar scheme, this would facilitate India’s technological leadership in areas of strategic importance towards economic self-reliance, says the author Dr MP Sukumaran Nair.
     

    Semiconductors- the long-awaited mission: A major boost to India's technological leadership-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 4:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In the light of reports that inadequate availability of semiconductor components is holding back the electronics equipment assembly in several sectors, the Union government approved the comprehensive package amounting to Rs 76,000 crores for the development of semiconductor and display ecosystem to usher a new era in electronics manufacturing. A much-awaited program under the Atmanirbhar scheme, this would facilitate India’s technological leadership in areas of strategic importance towards economic self-reliance. The scheme envisages to incentivise companies or groups engaged in design, assembly and manufacture of   semiconductor fabs, display fabs, silicon photonics and sensors. These components are extensively used in mobile phones, television, notebooks, servers, smart home, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access points automobiles, diagnostic medical equipment, control automation and so on accelerated by the digital transformation.

    From early 2020, global industry experienced chip supply disruptions on account of the coronavirus pandemic, US restrictions on Chinese chip industry and a fire disrupting production at a major chip manufacturing plant in Japan. The chip shortage did not become critical as economies began shutting down in the wake of global lockdowns and chip manufacturers began cutting back on production, anticipating a fall in demand. With work from home becoming the order of the day, demand for laptops, computers, TVs, gaming consoles, smartphones and other electronic devices began to surge and at this point chip shortage became critical. It was also accelerated by the signs of economic recovery in some countries

    According to International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services and consumer technology markets, the worldwide semiconductor market is expected to grow by 17.3 per cent in 2021 as against 10.8 per cent in the previous year down due to Covid 19 impacts. Semiconductor manufacturers include   integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) like Intel, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology who have their own design, fabrication, and assembly capabilities and fabless companies like Qualcomm and Nvidia.Fabless manufacturers are those who only design chips and outsource their fabrication to specialized semiconductor foundries such as TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, world’s largest) or Global. US semiconductor companies have a stake of around 50 percent of the global market, followed by South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and China.

    Also read: Cabinet approves Rs 76,000 crore project for design and manufacture of semiconductor chips

    Technology

    A semiconductor chip is a pack of electric circuit with transistors and wiring formed on a semiconductor wafer. An electronic device comprising numerous of these components is called integrated circuit (IC). These circuits are capable of running software, manipulate data and control the functions of electronic devices for specific purposes. Chip companies try to pack more transistors into chips, enhancing performance and making devices more power efficient. Bloomberg observes, building an entry-level factory that produces 50,000 wafers per month costs about $15 billion. Most of this is spent on specialized equipment—a market that exceeded $60 billion in sales for the first time in 2020. Besides the technology is closely guarded, it requires focussed research besides a huge investment. Most of the roughly 1.4 billion smartphone processors shipped each year are made by TSMC. Intel has 80% of the market for computer processors. Samsung dominates in supply of memory chips.

    We do not have anything which could be called a world class semiconductor fabrication, assembly, and testing facility currently operating in India. Even though India unveiled its National Policy on Electronics in 2019, little progress was made in developing a world class semiconductor manufacturing facility for which an investment of the order of 3 to 6 billion USD will be required. What we already have are only baseline or research kind of facilities and therefore, in-house semiconductor fabrication, assembly, and testing needs to expand especially when the country is eying to become a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2025. The Govt may probably be looking to bridge this huge gap between supply and demand with respect to semiconductor manufacturing through the proposed incentives.

    Overcoming the entry barriers may be the first hurdle. Investment, technology and supply chains are the major ones. With determination all these are only surmountable as we have experienced in atomic energy and space travel. Start with assembly, testing and packaging and slowly move into design and fabrication of low and medium end chips. Assemble trained Indian manpower from abroad to strengthen R and D efforts required. Start-ups of Indian engineers may be encouraged to perfect new designs. Involvement of the private sector big players who are major consumers like the Tatas also in the development process will add momentum to the mission. State governments may also be asked to collaborate with resources at their command.

    Also read: Cryptocurrency market mayhem: Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu tank in last 24 hours

    Markets

    New generation of smartphones are an important market for the semiconductor industry, especially devices supporting technologies such as XR, 5G, and AI. Servers and data centers are another important opportunity, with semiconductor innovation required to support cloud data centers and the rise in edge computing, supported by the development of AI chips. Industrial and automotive applications are also expected to experience increased demand: as manufacturing facilities and vehicles become smarter and ever more connected, the requirement for more advanced semiconductor technology to fulfill these tasks grows. 

    All the above justify the govt initiative to encourage and incentivise every part of the supply chain including electronic components, sub-assemblies, and finished goods leading to semiconductor chip production in the country. Once established, the ISRO style of indigenous cost cutting would render the country as the hub of manufacturing advanced quality chips at lower costs. 

    (Author- Dr MP Sukumaran Nair is a former Chairman, Public Sector Restructuring & Audit Board, Kerala and Secretary to Chief Minister, Kerala) 

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2021, 4:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol Diesel Price, December 18: Crude oil prices fluctuate, but fuel rates remain unchanged

    Petrol, Diesel Price, December 18: Crude oil prices fluctuate, but fuel rates remain unchanged

    Anand Eswaran becomes CEO of Global IT Veeam Software another Indian origin takes charge gcw

    Anand Eswaran becomes CEO of Global IT Veeam Software; another Indian-origin takes charge

    Cryptocurrency market mayhem: Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu tank in last 24 hours

    Cryptocurrency market mayhem: Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu tank in last 24 hours

    Want to WFH permanently? Companies may cut HRA, your salary structure, tax outgo may change-dnm

    Want to WFH permanently? Companies may cut HRA, your salary structure, tax outgo may change

    Reliance JioMart collaborates with WhatsApp to order groceries vegetables via chat gcw

    Reliance JioMart collaborates with WhatsApp to order groceries, vegetables via chat

    Recent Stories

    Round up 2021 year ender From CDS Bipin Rawat to Vinod Dua 10 personalities who passed this year gcw

    Round-up 2021: From CDS Bipin Rawat to Vinod Dua, 10 personalities who passed this year

    Ayan Mukerji reveals how Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ruined his movie Brahmastra as a pair SCJ

    Ayan Mukerji reveals how Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ruined his movie Brahmastra as a pair

    Did Nora Fatehi ask for Rs 2 crore BWM from Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Read their SHOCKING chats RCB

    Did Nora Fatehi ask for Rs 2 crore BWM from Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Read their SHOCKING WhatApp chats

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at other parties, says these parties have deliberately kept India poor-dnm

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at other parties, says ‘these parties have deliberately kept India poor’

    India conducts flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-dnm

    India conducts flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon