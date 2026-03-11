SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator will further ease the accreditation process for Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) investors, noting the industry's rapid growth with Rs 6.5 trillion in investments and Rs 16 trillion in commitments.

SEBI to Ease AIF Investor Accreditation

Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday said the regulator has already eased the process of accreditation of Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) investors, and it will ease them further.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the 15th IVCA Conclave 2026, a flagship annual event of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), Pandey said the AIF industry is actually growing very rapidly in India.

"(I) hope that they would be able to supplement the real capital flows into the right sectors," he added. "We have eased the process of accreditation (for investors), and we are going to ease it further."

AIF Investment Landscape and Rules

AIF has Rs 6.5 trillion investments as of now and about Rs 16 trillion rupees of commitments, he said.

Non accredited investor can come participate in AIF, but only at that minimum threshold level and subject to their meeting the minimum Rs 1 crore investment. For the accredited investors, there is no requirement for a minimum level of investment.

"The accredited investors must themselves be financially sound and have a net worth of an order which is required," the SEBI chief said. Alternative Investment Fund or AIF means any fund established or incorporated in India which is a privately pooled investment vehicle which collects funds from sophisticated investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing it in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of its investors.

Changes in FDI Policy for LBCs Welcomed

Further, about the approved changes in guidelines on investments from countries sharing land border with India (LBCs), including China, by the government, he said, "I think that is a good development because it eases many processes."

The Union Cabinet yesterday approved changes in FDI policy to provide for a definitive timeline for investments in critical sectors requiring approval under PN3 (Press Note 3). The changes in FDI policy for investments from Land Bordering Countries will help manufacturing in electronic components, capital goods and solar cells, the government had said. (ANI)