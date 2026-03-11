Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held discussions with Nobel Laureate Professor Konstantin Novoselov and Lohum CEO Rajat Verma on manufacturing 2D materials for electronics and recycling critical components like permanent magnets and batteries.

Sharing details of the meeting in a social media post on Wednesday, the minister highlighted the importance of emerging materials and sustainable technologies for the electronics sector. "Met Nobel Laureate Professor Konstantin Novoselov and Mr. Rajat Verma, CEO, @lohum. Discussed manufacturing of 2D materials and their usage in electronics, and recycling of permanent magnets and batteries," Vaishnaw said in the post.

Discussion on 2D Materials Manufacturing

The discussion focused on the growing role of 2D materials in modern electronics. These materials, which are only a few atoms thick, are increasingly being explored for their potential to improve the performance and efficiency of electronic devices.

Professor Konstantin Novoselov is widely known for his pioneering work in the field of advanced materials. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010 for groundbreaking experiments regarding the two-dimensional material graphene. The discovery and isolation of graphene opened new avenues in materials science and electronics due to its exceptional strength, conductivity, and thin structure.

Focus on Recycling and Circular Economy

The meeting also included discussions with Rajat Verma, the CEO of Lohum, a company focused on sustainable energy materials. Lohum works in areas such as battery recycling, recovery of critical materials, and production of battery-grade raw materials used in electric vehicles and energy storage technologies.

Recycling of permanent magnets and batteries formed another key part of the discussion. These components are widely used in electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy systems, and their recycling is considered important for ensuring a sustainable supply of critical materials.

The discussions highlighted the importance of advanced materials research and circular economy practices in strengthening the electronics and clean energy ecosystem. (ANI)