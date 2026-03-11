Khushtech Korea has started mass production of India's first BIS-certified Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) feature phones at its Navi Mumbai partner factory, which has expanded its annual capacity to 3 million units to boost the D2M ecosystem.

Khushtech Korea has announced that its Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) feature phones are now ready for mass production in India after successfully completing the pre-production stage at its Navi Mumbai partner factory last week. The company said it is the first firm in India to obtain BIS certification for D2M feature phones. Following the successful pre-production phase, the company has now transitioned to mass production as part of its plans to strengthen the D2M ecosystem in the country.

Production Ramped Up in India

According to the company, its EMS partner factory in Navi Mumbai has also relocated to a new facility in order to expand production capacity. The new facility will help increase the factory's annual production capacity to 3 million D2M feature phones. The company further stated that the factory has decided to establish a dedicated production line exclusively for manufacturing D2M feature phones for Khushtech Korea.

Future Roadmap and CEO's Vision

Speaking about the development, Eric Shin, CEO of Khushtech Korea, said the company plans to actively contribute to building the D2M ecosystem in India. "Khushtech Korea will aggressively play the role of an ecosystem builder to successfully introduce and launch new D2M technologies into India," Shin said.

He also shared details about the company's upcoming product plans, noting that new versions of D2M devices are currently under development. According to Shin, the company is working on a second version of the D2M device that will include additional and enhanced features. In addition, a third version of the device with artificial intelligence capabilities is also being developed. The company has set a target to complete the development of these new devices by the end of year 2026.

Shin further stated that the company also plans to begin full-scale discussions with AP State from the second half of 2026 as part of its broader plans related to D2M technology deployment and expansion.