State Bank of India's standalone net profit for FY26 grew by nearly 13% to Rs 80,032 crore. Total income also rose, and asset quality improved as NPAs declined. The bank's board has declared a dividend of Rs 17.35 per equity share.

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 80,032 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, registering a growth of nearly 13 per cent from Rs 70,900 crore reported in the previous financial year, according to the bank's audited financial results.

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India's largest public sector lender also reported a rise in total income during the year under review. The bank's total income increased to Rs 5,51,647 crore in FY26 from Rs 5,24,172 crore in FY25.

For the January-March quarter (Q4 FY26), SBI posted a standalone net profit of Rs 19,683 crore.

Improved Asset Quality

The bank's asset quality showed further improvement during the year. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.49 per cent as of March 31, 2026, compared to 1.82 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs also improved to 0.39 per cent from 0.47 per cent in the previous year.

SBI said its Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 74.36 per cent as on March 31, 2026, while PCR including AUCA stood at 91.97 per cent.

Capital Position and Dividend

The bank maintained a healthy capital position, with its Basel III capital adequacy ratio standing at 15.40 per cent at the end of FY26.

The Central Board of the bank declared a dividend of Rs 17.35 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

"The Central Board has declared a dividend of Rs 17.35 per share @1735% for the year ended 31st March 2026," SBI said in its filing.

Fundraising and Corporate Actions

During the financial year, SBI completed a qualified institutional placement (QIP), raising Rs 25,000 crore through the allotment of over 30.59 crore fully paid-up equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers.

The lender also divested 13.18 per cent of its stake in Yes Bank during the year.

SBI said the transaction involved 4,13,44,04,897 equity shares sold at a consideration of Rs 21.50 per share. "The said divestment resulted in a profit of Rs 4,593.22 crore," the bank said.

SBI further said it had acquired an additional 4.925 per cent equity stake in SBI General Insurance Company Ltd during the year, increasing its shareholding in the company to 73.87 per cent as on March 31, 2026.

Market Reaction

However, shares of SBI fell more than 5 per cent immediately after the announcement of the financial results. (ANI)