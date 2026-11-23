Deutsche Bank predicts India will benefit greatly from the AI revolution by adopting existing technologies to boost productivity in healthcare, education, banking, and agriculture, supported by its massive digital infrastructure and workforce.

India Poised to Lead as Major Beneficiary of Global AI Revolution

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India could emerge as one of the biggest long-term beneficiaries of the global artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, driven by its large population, expanding digital infrastructure, technology workforce and growing demand for AI-based services across sectors, according to a report by Deutsche Bank.

The report argues that India does not necessarily need to develop the world's most advanced AI models or compete directly with the United States and China in semiconductor manufacturing to benefit from the technology. Instead, its biggest opportunity lies in adopting existing AI technologies and deploying them across its economy to improve productivity and address longstanding challenges in healthcare, education, banking and agriculture.

Highlighting the speed of AI adoption compared with previous technological revolutions, the report noted that it took around 80 years for steam power to reach lower-income countries, 40 years for electricity and 20 years for the internet. However, ChatGPT achieved extensive usage in just six months.

The report said, "AI could be the key to unlock new growth in India and other emerging markets. You don't need the latest AI model to enable millions of people and enterprises to become substantially more productive by giving them access to unprecedented amounts of tailored knowledge and skills at minimal cost. You don't even need to invent it."

According to the report, India's population is expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2028, creating a massive potential market for AI adoption. The country also has significant unmet demand across several sectors, where AI can help provide affordable services to millions of people.

The report highlighted that India's digital infrastructure, including affordable internet connectivity, smartphones, Aadhaar, Jan Dhan accounts and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), provides a strong foundation for large-scale AI adoption. Internet access in India has increased from 15 per cent to 70 per cent over the past decade, while bank account ownership has risen from slightly over half of the population in 2014 to nearly 90 per cent currently. This existing digital infrastructure can help businesses and government institutions deploy AI-based services without having to build entirely new systems.

The report identified banking, healthcare, education and agriculture as sectors that could benefit significantly from AI adoption. Agriculture is another major area of opportunity. AI-enabled precision farming could help farmers forecast crop yields, identify pests and diseases and improve farming practices.

The report also highlighted India's large technology workforce as an important advantage in implementing AI solutions. According to the report, India produces approximately 11 million graduates annually, providing a substantial talent pool to support the development and deployment of AI applications. The report also highlighted the potential of India becoming a major global data centre hub, supported by investments from domestic business groups and international technology companies. (ANI)