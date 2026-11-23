India's 2026 festive season saw a 7.16% drop in passenger vehicle retail, but the overall market grew 2.21%. Electric vehicles emerged as a major growth driver, surging over 52% to exceed five lakh units sold for the first time.

Festive Vehicle Retail Trends 2026

Passenger vehicle retail in India declined 7.16 per cent during the 2026 festive season compared with the same period last year, even as electric vehicle (EV) sales registered strong growth of 52.62 per cent, crossing the five-lakh mark for the first time in a single festive season, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The overall vehicle retail market, however, remained in positive territory, registering a growth of 2.21 per cent at 55,25,490 units during the festive period, compared with 54,05,956 units in the corresponding period last year. According to FADA data, passenger vehicle retail declined to 7,48,616 units from 8,06,322 units in the previous year's festive period.

In contrast, two-wheeler retail increased 3.67 per cent to 43,13,276 units, while three-wheeler sales grew 5.32 per cent to 1,93,576 units. Commercial vehicle retail also registered growth of 7.13 per cent to 1,55,761 units. Construction equipment witnessed a strong increase of 26.06 per cent, while tractor retail rose 2.24 per cent during the period.

FADA President Sai Giridhar said the festive season began on a relatively slow note during Navratri but witnessed a strong recovery around Dhanteras and Deepawali. He noted that passenger vehicle retail, which was down by more than 18 per cent during the Navratri stage, managed to reduce its deficit by more than half by the end of the full festive period.

The electric vehicle segment emerged as the biggest growth driver, with total EV retail rising 52.62 per cent to 5,09,667 units during the 2026 festive season, compared with 3,33,935 units in the corresponding period last year. Electric two-wheeler retail increased 61.10 per cent to 3,30,846 units, while electric three-wheeler sales rose 25.45 per cent to 1,20,330 units. Electric passenger vehicle retail also recorded strong growth of 72.91 per cent to 52,104 units, while electric commercial vehicle retail surged 154.56 per cent to 6,387 units.