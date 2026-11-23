Phil Hogan, FAO Director-General candidate, advocates for India's increased leadership in the UN body, citing India's success in digital agriculture, innovation, and global south cooperation to improve worldwide food security efforts.

Phil Hogan Pitches for Stronger Indian Role in UN FAO Leadership

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India should have a strong role in shaping the future priorities of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), including representation in its senior management, Phil Hogan, Ireland’s candidate for the post of FAO Director-General, said on Monday. In an interview with ANI during his visit to New Delhi, Hogan said India had demonstrated considerable strength in digital agriculture, technological innovation, circular economy and bioeconomy, and could help extend these practices to developing countries.

“I would like to see India part of the senior management of the organisation so that we have like-minded countries that have succeeded as India has in driving so many important aspects of my agenda already, particularly in relation to technology and innovation,” Hogan told ANI. He said he wanted to develop a stronger partnership with India to expand agricultural cooperation and strengthen South-South and triangular cooperation, enabling developing countries to address food security challenges.

“India is a leader really of the South-South cooperation aspect of the food security agenda. And I want to leverage and partner with India in respect of rolling this out in a better way to all the countries in the Global South,” he said. Hogan said India’s experience in digital agriculture and its work in the circular economy and bioeconomy were important areas that could benefit countries across the world. He added that India could play a significant role in supporting FAO programmes through technology, innovation and financial cooperation.

Hogan is currently visiting New Delhi to promote his candidacy for the post of FAO Director-General and is meeting officials from the agriculture and external affairs ministries to discuss India’s concerns and priorities. On the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, Hogan welcomed the conclusion of negotiations, saying it would open up significant opportunities for economic cooperation between the two regions. “I’m particularly pleased that after five years of negotiations that the European Union and India have developed a free trade agreement. 99 per cent of all tariffs have been reduced or eliminated,” he said. He added that the agreement protected the dairy sector and several sensitive agricultural segments while creating opportunities in industry and services. India and the European Union together account for around 25 per cent of the world’s population, he noted. (ANI)