Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed reports of a deadlock in India-US trade talks as false. He said both nations are committed to a balanced agreement, citing 'fantastic meetings' with US officials. A framework for the deal is ready, he added.

Goyal dismisses deadlock reports

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday dismissed reports of a deadlock in India-US trade talks, calling them as completely false, baseless and misleading.

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In a post on social media platform X, Goyal rejected an international news agency's report, which had claimed that India was holding out for a better deal with the United States instead of pursuing an early agreement. "This news is completely false, baseless and misleading," Goyal said.

'Fantastic meetings' held

The Commerce Minister said he had "fantastic meetings" with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer during the latter's visit to New Delhi in June, and reiterated that both countries remain committed to concluding a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement.

"I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," Goyal said. "Our teams remain fully engaged in achieving this objective," he added.

Commerce Secretary says framework deal is ready

His statement came after Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal also said there are no hurdles in concluding the agreement.

Briefing media persons on trade data for June 2026, Agarwal said, "We dont see any challenge on India-US trade deal negotiations."

The Secretary during the media briefing outlined the recent engagement. "The Indian team visited US in May. US team visited in June."

He added "Talks are going on in proper framework."

Broader trade environment and progress

On the broader trade environment, Agarwal noted US tariff actions have created uncertainty for many partners. "IEEPA tariff has gone..." he said, adding "Now again they are in discussion with other countries. They are having parallel investigation."

India is part of those discussions. "We have joined consultations. All progressing in right directions."

Both sides have maintained a positive public tone. "Both sides saying things are good..." Agarwal said.

'We are progressing well'

On the status of the deal, he said the framework of the deal is finalised. "India-US framework deal is ready. We are ready to sign. Right time is being awaited."

He stressed that work is complete. "Things are getting structured. We are progressing well."

Trade flows remain steady meanwhile. "The trade has been going well," he said.

He also flagged energy cooperation. "Energy imports from US..." he noted, without giving details. (ANI)