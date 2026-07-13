Aditya Birla Group plans a Rs 12,000 crore investment to triple the capacity of its Kansariguda alumina refinery in Odisha to 3 MTPA. This expansion is expected to create significant employment and boost the state's downstream industrial activity.

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Aditya Birla Group has proposed an investment of Rs 12,000 crore to expand the capacity of its Kansariguda alumina refinery in Odisha from 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 3 MTPA, a move expected to strengthen India's aluminium value chain while generating significant employment and boosting downstream industrial activity in the state.

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According to a post by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Odisha on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held discussions with Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, to review the progress of the conglomerate's ongoing and proposed investments across Odisha.

During the meeting, the group proposed the Rs 12,000 crore expansion project for the Kansariguda alumina refinery. The CMO post said the expansion will increase the refinery's production capacity from 1 MTPA to 3 MTPA. The project is expected to create substantial direct and indirect employment while opening up new opportunities for local enterprises, service providers and downstream industries linked to the aluminium ecosystem.

Hindalco's Financial Performance

The proposed investment comes as the Aditya Birla Group continues to strengthen its metals business through flagship company Hindalco Industries, which delivered record consolidated revenue and EBITDA in both the fourth quarter and the full year of FY26.

Hindalco reported record quarterly revenue of Rs 78,133 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year increase from Rs 64,890 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company also posted its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 11,197 crore, up 9 per cent from a year earlier, reflecting strong operational performance across its businesses.

However, the company's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 2,597 crore, down 50.85 per cent from Rs 5,284 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Basic earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs 11.69, compared with Rs 23.80 in the year-ago quarter.

Strategic Impact and Economic Benefits

The proposed expansion of the Kansariguda refinery is expected to enhance Hindalco's alumina production capacity, strengthen raw material security for its aluminium operations and support rising domestic demand from sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, electric mobility and manufacturing.

The project is also expected to reinforce Odisha's position as one of India's leading hubs for aluminium and mineral-based industries while creating significant economic opportunities in the region. (ANI)