Under the old tax regime, super senior citizens aged 80 and above receive a higher basic tax exemption of Rs 5 lakh, reducing their tax liability. They can also claim other deductions and are exempt from advance tax if they have no business income.

Super senior citizens enjoy higher tax exemption

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season for Assessment Year 2026-27 has highlighted significant tax benefits available to super senior citizens under the old tax regime. Individuals aged 80 years and above can claim a higher basic exemption limit, helping reduce their overall tax liability compared to younger taxpayers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under the old regime, super senior citizens are eligible for a basic exemption of Rs 5 lakh, compared to Rs 3 lakh for senior citizens aged 60–79 years and Rs 2.5 lakh for taxpayers below 60. This enhanced threshold means many elderly taxpayers may not have to pay any income tax if their taxable income remains within the prescribed limit.

Additional tax benefits under the old regime

Apart from the higher exemption limit, super senior citizens can continue to claim deductions available under various provisions of the Income Tax Act, including Sections 80C, 80D and other eligible exemptions, provided they opt for the old tax regime.

They are also entitled to the rebate under Section 87A, wherever applicable, along with benefits such as marginal relief in cases where surcharge becomes payable. Tax experts advise eligible taxpayers to compare both tax regimes carefully before filing returns to determine which offers the maximum savings.

Another important relief is that super senior citizens who do not have income from business or profession are generally exempt from paying advance tax, provided they satisfy the prescribed conditions under the Income Tax Act.

Foreign investors receive unexpected tax notices

Meanwhile, several foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and non-resident investors have reportedly received income tax reassessment notices despite claiming they earned no taxable income in India.

According to tax professionals, the notices relate to transactions involving the purchase of Indian listed shares. Authorities are seeking clarification regarding whether any taxable income arose from these investments, even in cases where investors insist they merely acquired shares without generating capital gains or dividend income during the relevant financial year.

Experts believe many of these notices may have been triggered through automated data matching and information available with the Income Tax Department. While receiving a notice does not necessarily indicate wrongdoing, taxpayers are advised to review the communication carefully and respond within the stipulated deadline.

What taxpayers should do

Tax professionals recommend that both resident and non-resident taxpayers maintain proper documentation of all financial transactions, including investment records, contract notes and brokerage statements. Such records can help substantiate their tax position if questioned by authorities.

Those who receive reassessment notices should avoid ignoring them and, if required, seek professional advice before submitting a response. Timely compliance can help prevent further proceedings and ensure smooth resolution.

Key takeaway

The latest developments underscore two important aspects of India's tax system. While super senior citizens continue to receive valuable tax concessions under the old regime, foreign investors are witnessing greater scrutiny of cross-border investment transactions through technology-driven assessments. As the ITR filing season progresses, taxpayers should remain aware of applicable tax rules, maintain accurate records and respond promptly to any communication from the Income Tax Department.