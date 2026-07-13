Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal on Monday said India sees no hurdles in concluding a trade deal with the US. He stated that the framework deal is ready and both sides are just awaiting the 'right time' to sign it.

India sees no hurdles in concluding a trade agreement with the United Statees and both sides are ready to sign once the timing is right, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Monday.

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Discussions and Framework

Briefing mediapersons on trade data for June 2026, the Commerce Secretary said, "We don't see any challenge on India US trade deal negotiations."

He added that discussions are moving forward within an agreed structure and that engagement between the two sides has been regular.

Outlining the recent round of meetings, the official stated. "Indian team visited US in May. US team visited in June."

"Talks are going on in proper framework," he said.

On the broader trade environment, Agarwal noted "IEEPA tariff has gone...", adding "Now again they are in discussion with other countries. They are having parallel investigation."

India, he said, is part of the process. "We have joined consultations. All progressing in right directions."

Deal Ready for Signing

Both governments have struck a positive tone publicly. "Both sides saying things are good..." the Commerce Secretary said adding that the key takeaway was on the status of the deal itself. "India-US framework deal is ready. We are ready to sign. Right time is being awaited."

He stressed that the groundwork is complete. "Things are getting structured. We are progressing well," he said

Bilateral Trade Remains Strong

Trade flows remain strong in the meantime. "The trade has been going well," the secretary said, pointing to continued momentum in goods exchange despite global volatility.

He also flagged energy as an area of cooperation. "Energy imports from US..." he noted, without giving further details.

Agarwal did not specify a timeline or date but underlined that there are no substantive differences left to resolve.

The comments come as India released its June 2026 trade data and as New Delhi engages with Washington and other partners on tariff-related issues.

The government maintains that progress on the deal will support overall trade growth and provide greater predictability for exporters and importers on both sides.

(ANI)