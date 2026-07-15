HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry praised the Union Cabinet's approval of Semicon 2.0, calling it a 'complete ecosystem approach' for India's semiconductor sector. He lauded its focus on design, R&D, and support for domestic brands.

The Union Cabinet's approval of Semicon 2.0 marks the first time that India has adopted a complete ecosystem approach for the semiconductor sector, according to HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chowdhry welcomed the Cabinet's approval of Semicon 2.0 and the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), saying the new initiatives would strengthen India's semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

"This is exactly what we at EPIC Foundation have envisioned for India's semiconductor journey- a complete ecosystem approach to semiconductors and I am delighted to see it take shape today. This is the first time a complete ecosystem approach has been adopted, covering all six pillars of the value chain - from chip design and fabrication to assembly, testing and packaging, R&D, Talent, indigenous technologies and materials," Chowdhry said. He also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for what he described as their sustained vision behind the initiative.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Semicon 2.0 with an outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore and the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) with an allocation of Rs 62,500 crore as part of a broader package of seven major decisions with a total outlay of Rs 2,19,353 crore.

Focus on Design and R&D

According to Chowdhry, one of the biggest strengths of Semicon 2.0 is its focus on design and research and development, particularly chip design. "What stands out most in today's announcement is the strong emphasis on design and R&D, particularly chip design, which is the foundation on which a resilient and self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem must be built."

He said there is also a clear direction from the government to incentivise design and R&D for Indian brands, which, according to him, have lagged behind competitors for several years. "There is a very clear direction from the government to incentivise design and R&D for Indian brands, which have been left behind for years and overtaken by Chinese competitors. This is a decisive step towards correcting that imbalance," he said.

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme Welcomed

Chowdhry also welcomed the approval of the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), which has been cleared with an outlay of Rs 62,500 crore over five years. He said the scheme would provide continuity to companies that have already invested in India while encouraging higher domestic value addition.

"The Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) will provide much-needed continuity to the units that have already invested in the country. However, what is the most interesting part is that there will be special incentives for domestic sourcing which will lead to much higher value addition," he said.

Increased Investment and Long-Term Commitment

The HCL founder further said the government has demonstrated its long-term commitment to the semiconductor sector by significantly increasing the programme's financial support. "The government has also demonstrated its long-term commitment to the sector by dramatically increasing the Semicon outlay from Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 1.25 lakh crore. This scale of investment reflects a serious and sustained commitment to building a globally competitive semiconductor industry in India," he said.

Referring to the progress made under the earlier semiconductor programme, Chowdhry said India has already established a large number of units over the last three years. (ANI)