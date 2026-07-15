The CCEA has approved two major railway multi-tracking projects in Odisha and Jharkhand, valued at Rs 3,907 crore. These projects aim to increase line capacity, ease congestion, improve freight movement, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved two railway multi-tracking projects worth Rs 3,907 crore in Odisha and Jharkhand, aimed at increasing line capacity, easing congestion and improving freight movement. These are the doubling of the Paradeep-Haridaspur line and the fourth line on the Rajkharsawan-Dangoaposi route.

Project Aims to Boost Mobility and Efficiency

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

Alignment with National Vision

A release said that the projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision of a New India, which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area and enhance employment and self-employment opportunities.

Integration with PM-Gati Shakti Master Plan

The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

Expanding Railway Network and Connectivity

The two projects covering four districts across the States of Odisha and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 145 km. The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to about 1,526 villages, which have a population of about 14 lakh.

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including the Lalitgiri Buddhist Complex, Shree Baladevjew Temple and Meghahatuburu Hills.

Economic and Environmental Impact

The proposed projects are essential routes for the transportation of commodities such as coal, iron ore, dolomite, limestone and gypsum. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 44 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The release said that Railways being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, the projects will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country. (ANI)