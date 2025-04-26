During 2024-25, Mukesh Ambani said Reliance has laid a strong foundation for its projects in renewable energy and battery operations.

Reliance Industries Limited on Friday reported that t has posted record annual consolidated revenues at Rs 1,071,174 crore (USD 125.3 billion), up 7.1 per cent on a yearly basis. This record revenue was supported by continued revenue growth in consumer businesses and oil-to-chemicals (O2C), the conglomerate said in a statement post its Board Meeting.

Reliance Industries becomes the first Indian company to cross total equity of over Rs 10 lakh crore in 2024-25, the company said. Reliance Industries announced a dividend of Rs 5.5 per share for the year ended March 2025.

Reliance's annual consolidated EBITDA increased by 2.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 183,422 crore (USD 21.5 billion) with strong positive contribution from consumer businesses. Reliance's annual consolidated Profit After Tax and Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates and joint ventures increased by 2.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 81,309 crore (USD 9.5 billion).

The capital Expenditure for the year ended March 31, 2025, was Rs 131,107 crore (USD 15.3 billion). Coming to January-March quarter, Reliance's gross revenue for the quarter was Rs 288,138 crore (USD 33.7 billion), up 8.8 per cent year-on-year, supported by double-digit growth in O2C and consumer businesses.

Reliance's quarterly EBITDA increased by 3.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 48,737 crore (USD 5.7 billion) with strong contribution from consumer businesses.

Quarterly profit after tax and Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates and joint ventures increased by 6.4 per cent year-n-year to Rs 22,611 crore (USD 2.6 billion).

RIL's consolidated capital expenditure for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was Rs 36,041 crore (USD 4.2 billion). Coming to digital services business, Jio Platforms' EBIDTA for quarter ended March 2025 increased by 18.5 per cent to Rs 17,016 crore.

Jio's net profit for the quarter grew 25.7 per cent to Rs 7,022 crore. Jio reported 6.1 million net subscriber addition during the quarter driven by continued subscriber addition post tariff hike related churn and steady ramp up in home connects.

Jio's subscriber base stood at 488.2 million on March 31, 2025, including 191 million True5G subscribers. Jio's ARPU increased further to Rs 206.2 with continued impact of tariff hike and better subscriber mix partly impacted by lower number of days in the quarter. Residual impact of tariff hike to flow through by June 2025.

Jio's customer engagement levels continued to remain strong with per capita data consumption of 33.6 GB/month, and total data traffic growth of 19.6 per cent year-on-year to 48.9 billion GB during the quarter. Voice traffic increased 3.5 per cent year-on-year to 1.49 trillion minutes.

Further, Reliance Retail recorded a revenue of Rs 88,620 crore, up 15.7 per cent, for the March 2025 quarter. The retail business opened 1,089 new stores with total store count at 19,340 and total area under operation 77.4 million sq. ft.

"The registered customer base grew to 349 million, making Reliance Retail one of the most preferred retailers in the country," the company said in the statement.

Total transactions recorded were at 361 million, up 16.1 per cent. Digital Commerce and New Commerce contributed 18 per cent of total revenue. Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: “FY2025 has been a challenging year for the global business environment, with weak macro-economic conditions and a shifting geo-political landscape. Our focus on operational discipline, customer-centric innovation and fulfilling India's growth requirements has helped Reliance deliver a steady financial performance during the year.”

"The Oil to Chemicals business posted a resilient performance despite considerable volatility in energy markets. Significant demand-supply imbalances in downstream chemicals markets have led to multi-year low margins. Our business teams ensured optimization of integrated operations and feedstock costs to enhance margin capture across value chains. The Oil & Gas business recorded its highest ever annual EBITDA led by higher production from our KGD6 and CBM blocks," he further said.

"The Retail segment also delivered consistent growth. In FY25, the business focused on a strategic recalibration of our store network, aimed at improving operational efficiencies and long-term sustainability. Our enhanced product catalogue and user experience across all formats, strengthened customer engagement. The quick hyperlocal deliveries initiative has also gained significant traction in the market, connecting strongly with the users. Our suite of omni-channel offerings and wide-spread presence will enable Reliance Retail to continue delivering superior value to all its customers," Mukesh Ambani added, as per the statement.

During 2024-25, Mukesh Ambani said Reliance has laid a strong foundation for its projects in renewable energy and battery operations. "In the coming quarters, we will see the transition of this business from incubation to operationalization. I firmly believe that the New Energy growth engine will create significant value for Reliance, for India and for the world," the Chairman and Managing Director said.

In a notable news, during the January-March quarter, Jio announced an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband internet services to its customers in India.

This agreement is subject to SpaceX receiving authorizations to sell Starlink in India, RIL said in the today's statement. Jio will offer Starlink equipment in its retail outlets and also establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation. Jio and SpaceX are also evaluating other complementary areas of cooperation to leverage their respective infrastructure to enhance India's digital ecosystem further.