India's banking sector faces a recalibration due to RBI's new ECL and RWA norms, an Ambit report says. The shift will front-load credit costs but RWA changes will release capital for growth, with large banks like HDFC seen at an advantage.

India's Banking Sector Braces for Structural Recalibration

India's banking sector is heading into a structural recalibration as the Reserve Bank of India's dual shift to Expected Credit Loss (ECL) and risk-weighted asset (RWA) norms reshapes provisioning and capital dynamics, Ambit Institutional Equities said in its latest report.

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While the ECL transition will front-load credit costs and weigh on near-term earnings, the brokerage believes the concurrent RWA rationalization will act as a "significant capital release mechanism" to support non-dilutive credit growth.

Strategic Timing and Projected Impact

"We view the RBI's timing as strategic, with the banking sector currently boasting decade-best asset quality and robust recoveries," Ambit said, adding that the capital charge amendments provide a "crucial buffer" to anchor the ECL transition.

The brokerage estimates a 2-4% uplift in Capital Adequacy Ratios from the revised credit-risk framework, even as Stage 1 and Stage 2 provisions could shave 0.8-2.2% off FY26 net worth across its coverage universe.

Ambit maintains a preference for large banks, ranking HDFC Bank ahead of ICICI Bank, followed by SBI and Axis Bank, given their "diversified asset mix and stable cross-cycle asset quality." It also flags a notable "Regional Edge", noting that traditional lenders like Karur Vysya Bank and Federal Bank appear structurally better positioned than New-Gen Private Banks such as RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank.

Understanding the New ECL Framework

The ECL framework introduces a dual impact: a one-time hit on existing loan books that can be amortized over five years, and a permanent increase in incremental provisioning.

"The transition to ECL mandates a sharp recalibration of risk costs, with Stage 1 provisions for certain assets (like unsecured retail) nearly tripling toward 1%, while Stage 2 exposures face a rigorous 5% floor to preemptively cushion against potential slippages," the report said.

In contrast, Stage 3 provisioning will move from rigid aging-based rules to a more granular model that rewards stronger recovery capabilities. Secured lending and government-guaranteed MSME portfolios are expected to offer some relief.

Shift to Effective Interest Rate (EIR) Accounting

The shift to Effective Interest Rate (EIR) accounting marks another structural change, ending the era of upfront fee recognition and moving banks to amortized yields in line with IFRS 9.

"While this shift neutralizes the P&L benefits, the 'optical' impact will be most acute for new-gen and retail-heavy lenders," Ambit noted.

RWA Rationalization and Bank-Specific Advantages

On the RWA front, RBI's granular approach replaces blanket norms with risk-sensitive charges. Ambit points to a 10-50% reduction in risk weights for mid-rated corporate exposures in the BB/BBB category, and a cut in credit card receivables risk weight from 150% to as low as 75% for transactors.

The expansion of the regulatory retail perimeter for MSMEs also provides a capital reprieve for private banks.

Ambit expects large banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI to command a "distinct advantage" due to historically stable asset quality, which translates into lower volatility in probability of default and loss-given default estimates compared to Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

While PSBs and new-age mid-sized private banks face a heavier impact, regional banks are likely to see a relatively muted effect due to their conservative underwriting and secured loan mix. (ANI)