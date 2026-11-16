The US has placed new export controls on advanced AI chips to Singapore, Indonesia, Brazil, Malaysia, and Thailand. These measures aim to prevent the unauthorized diversion of sensitive semiconductor technology to restricted countries.

US Imposes New Restrictions on AI Chip Exports to Five Key Countries

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The US has introduced fresh restrictions on exports and re-exports of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to Singapore, Indonesia, Brazil, Malaysia and Thailand, requiring exporters to obtain government licences amid concerns over potential diversion of sensitive semiconductor technology to countries of concern.

The US Department of Commerce, through its Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), issued an interim final rule expanding export controls on advanced computing semiconductors and restricting remote access to computing power supplied by overseas data centres. The five countries have been identified as destinations presenting a higher-than-normal risk of diversion of advanced computing items to entities and countries of concern without authorisation, according to the regulatory document.

Applications for licences involving these five countries will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to determine whether the transactions are contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests. The assessment will also consider the effectiveness of their export control regimes and coordination with BIS on enforcement. The restrictions will not apply to shipments destined for companies headquartered in the US, or whose ultimate parent companies are headquartered there, provided exporters meet specified reporting requirements.

Separately, the new rules seek to restrict overseas data centres from providing significant computing capacity remotely to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other destinations classified under Country Group D:5. Under the provisions, a licence will be required when data centres provide access exceeding 12 million aggregate total processing performance (TPP) to such entities, including through digitally linked infrastructure.

The department said the measures were intended to prevent foreign actors from using advanced computing capabilities based on US technology in ways that could threaten American national security. The rules also require foreign data centres to conduct due diligence on customers, including examining direct and indirect ownership or control by entities based in restricted destinations. The move comes amid growing US scrutiny of the global semiconductor supply chain and concerns that advanced computing capabilities could be used for military applications, cyberattacks and intelligence activities. The interim final rule also formally rescinds the Biden-era AI Diffusion Rule, which was announced in January 2025 but never enforced. The Commerce Department had announced its decision to withdraw the framework in May 2025. The new regulations will take effect upon publication in the Federal Register, with the department allowing 60 days for public comments. (ANI)