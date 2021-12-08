  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate, accommodative stance unchanged for ninth time

    Repo and reverse repo rates are now at 4% and 3.35 percent, respectively.

    RBI keeps repo rate accommodative stance unchanged Shaktikanta Das gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 10:22 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, voted to keep key interest rates unchanged for the ninth consecutive meeting, maintaining an accommodation posture in the face of the threat posed by the Omicron coronavirus variety. Repo and reverse repo rates are now at 4% and 3.35 percent, respectively. MSF rate and bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%.

    The rate at which the Reserve Bank of India loans short-term cash to banks is known as the repo rate. This is the ninth policy meeting in a row in which the rate-setting panel has kept the benchmark lending rate unchanged.

    In a press conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that recent decreases in excise tax and state VAT on petrol and diesel could increase consumer demand by enhancing buying power. He also stated that government consumption has increased since August, which is helping to sustain aggregate demand. Governor Shaktikanta Das claimed that five out of six MPC members opted to maintain the conciliatory approach.

    He also stated that the target for real GDP growth in 2021-22 remains at 9.5 percent, with 6.6 percent in Quarter 3 and 6 percent in Quarter 4. Das forecasts real GDP growth of 17.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022-23 and 7.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022-23.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 10:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung to merge mobile electronic division names new CEOs gcw

    Samsung to merge mobile, electronic division; names new CEOs

    Petrol diesel price today December 6 Fuel rates remain unchanged gcw

    Petrol, diesel price today, December 6: Fuel rates remain unchanged, check prices here

    Gold silver price today, December 5: Slight change in gold, silver price; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, December 5: Slight change in gold, silver price; check out rates

    Petrol diesel price today, December 5: Fuel rates remain steady on Sunday, check latest prices here-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, December 5: Fuel rates remain steady on Sunday, check latest prices here

    Cryptocurrency Bill 2021: What Modi government is really planning to do

    Cryptocurrency Bill 2021: What Modi government is really planning to do

    Recent Stories

    Australia announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing gcw

    Australia announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

    People Choice Awards 2021: Kim Kardashian to Dwayne Johnson win big awards; see the complete list of winners RCB

    People's Choice Awards 2021: Kim Kardashian to Dwayne Johnson win big awards; see the complete list of winners

    Pakistan currency drops to new low under Imran Khan govt depreciates 30 pc against US dollar gcw

    Pakistan currency drops to new low under Imran Khan govt; depreciates 30.5% against US dollar

    champions league psg vs club brugge Lionel Messi breaks Pele all-time goal record with 758 goals eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's 801 tally

    Lionel Messi breaks Pele's all-time goal record; eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's tally

    Vicky Kaushal's family has special plan for 'bahu' Katrina Kaif's Mehendi ceremony (Read Deets) RCB

    Vicky Kaushal's family has special plan for 'bahu' Katrina Kaif's Mehendi ceremony (Read Deets)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Video Icon
    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Video Icon
    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Video Icon