The RBI has clarified that non-individual service exporters must file an Export Declaration Form only for payments exceeding 10 lakh rupees. Resident individuals can continue existing procedures, with the aim of easing business for exporters.

RBI Clarifies New Export Declaration Form Rules For Service Exporters

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clarified that companies and other non-individual service exporters need to file an Export Declaration Form (EDF) only if a single overseas payment exceeds Rs 10 lakh. The threshold applies to each payment received. “The EDF needs to be filed only by persons other than resident individuals in cases where the value of each inward remittance exceeds ₹10 lakh (or its equivalent in foreign currency),” the RBI said in its frequently asked questions (FAQs) published on November 20.

Resident individuals who export services, including freelancers and independent consultants, can continue to give their authorised dealer the payment details needed to credit their accounts. The RBI said the form is “deemed to be submitted” once they provide those details. This provision applies regardless of the payment amount. For other service exporters receiving a payment above the threshold, the declaration must be filed before the money is credited to their account, except when the payment is an export advance. For advance payments, the RBI said the form must be filed within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised. The FAQs also say a service export invoice raised before October 1 does not require the form even if the payment arrives on or after that date. For service imports, the Rs 10 lakh threshold applies to the invoice or contract value. Resident individuals and other importers whose invoices or contracts are worth up to Rs 10 lakh can continue to provide the information their authorised dealers already seek to process overseas payments. Authorised dealers must continue to report the remittances for both service exports and imports in the RBI’s monitoring systems. The RBI notified the second amendment on November 2 after receiving feedback from stakeholders and made it effective retrospectively from October 1. The underlying trade regulations were issued on January 13 and took effect on October 1. In its November 20 release, the RBI said the framework was “intended to promote ease of doing business, especially for small exporters and importers” and to help authorised dealers serve customers more quickly.