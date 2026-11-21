HSBC Mutual Fund's Cheenu Gupta reports that Indian markets are concluding a long consolidation phase, presenting opportunities in financials, consumption, and IT sectors, despite global risks like geopolitical tensions and bond yields.

Indian Markets Exit Long Consolidation Phase Says HSBC Fund Expert

Indian equity markets are witnessing the end of a prolonged consolidation phase, rather than the beginning of a full-fledged bullish cycle, with financials, consumption and select IT stocks emerging as attractive investment opportunities, Cheenu Gupta, Senior Vice President and Fund Manager, Equities, HSBC Mutual Fund, said.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said Indian markets had underperformed over the last two-and-a-half years due to factors including the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven rally in global markets, crude oil volatility and geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East. "What we are seeing currently is actually, you may not call it a bullish phase, to be precise, but more like the end of a consolidation or a bearish phase that was going on in India," she said.

She added that the recent reversal in the AI trade and some stability in the Middle East had improved market sentiment, triggering a sharp recovery in Indian equities. However, she cautioned that markets could witness some consolidation after the recent 10-12 per cent rally. "In the very near term, you might not see much upside, but if I'm talking about, say, 12 months from now, then a reasonable upside can emerge," Gupta said.

Regarding FII flows, she said foreign investors had pulled out substantial amounts from Indian equities until October this year. However, the recent reversal, with inflows of around USD 12 billion over the past month, suggests that FIIs are now unwinding their significantly underweight positions in India. "Even now, I would not say that FIIs are becoming structurally overweight on India. They are right now reducing their underweight positions on India," she said, adding that elevated global bond yields could limit sustained foreign inflows into emerging markets.

On sectoral preferences, Gupta said financials remained attractive on the back of strong credit growth of 18-19 per cent, improving asset quality and better net interest margins across banks. "Today, when you are looking for a sector that has good fundamentals as well as attractive valuations, I think financials tick both boxes," she said. She also identified consumption and select IT stocks as promising investment opportunities. Within consumption, premiumisation and the shift from offline to online spending remain key themes, while selective IT companies with resilient earnings could offer opportunities despite concerns surrounding AI-led disruption.

On risks, Gupta identified geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and elevated global bond yields as the biggest concerns for Indian equities. She said crude oil prices at USD 100 per barrel and below were manageable for India, but a sustained move beyond that level could pose challenges. She also flagged the sustainability of corporate earnings growth as another factor to watch, with markets currently pricing in earnings growth of around 14-15 per cent for FY27 and FY28.