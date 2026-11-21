Goldman Sachs projects a deceleration in S&P 500 earnings growth to 11 percent in 2027, driven by a peak in AI investment and shifts in market dynamics, though corporate profits remain robust amidst broader economic adjustments.

Goldman Sachs Forecasts S&P 500 Profit Growth Slowdown in 2027

Corporate profit expansion in the United States faces a slowdown next year, with S&P 500 growth slowing from 36 per cent in 2026 to 11 per cent in 2027, according to the Goldman Sachs Global Markets Outlook 2027 report. "We expect S&P 500 earnings growth to decelerate from 36% in 2026 to a still-robust 11% in 2027," the report stated.

The report noted that additional artificial intelligence investment as a share of gross domestic product will reach its peak in early 2027. While this transition remains manageable for the broader economy, financial markets face a sharper adjustment because the AI spending boom contributed far more to corporate earnings and market values than to overall economic growth. "Although we expect solid AI investment growth to continue, our forecasts imply that the investment growth impulse—additional AI investment as a share of GDP—will peak in early 2027," the report said.

Equity markets already began adjusting to this shift. Since June, investors reduced valuations for firms tied directly to AI infrastructure, which led to market gains during the first half of 2026. Unlike the late 1990s technology cycle, strong corporate profits and a higher share of income flowing to listed firms prevented extreme valuation imbalances. However, increased financing needs pushed the cost of capital higher without the rate cuts or foreign capital inflows seen in the late 1990s. "The key question in this cycle is whether the market is correctly assessing how much of the recent acceleration in profits, which has taken S&P 500 earnings to a record high relative to GDP, will prove persistent, especially as the investment cycle itself fades," the report added.

Two factors limit potential market pressure during this transition. First, both AI capital spending and corporate profits remain positive throughout 2027, particularly in the opening months. Second, market leadership could shift away from hardware and infrastructure builders toward hyperscalers with clearer monetisation models, businesses gaining productivity from AI tools, and non-AI firms experiencing easier access to capital. "The second is that the baton may be passed, at least to a degree, from the direct beneficiaries of the AI investment boom to other areas of the market," the report explained. Despite these buffers, the outlook warned of a broader market shock if investors look ahead to 2028, when the total share of AI investment peaks, or if other sectors fail to absorb the slowdown smoothly. Tighter credit and financial conditions could also trigger a wider downturn. "We think the risk to markets is higher than the risk to the economic picture on each front, because the boom itself has had its largest impact there," the report noted.