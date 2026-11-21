India's logistics sector faces uneven recovery, with rail container volumes declining for eight straight months and domestic air traffic remaining weak, despite strong EXIM activity according to a new report by JM Financial.

India Logistics Sector Faces Rail and Aviation Traffic Uncertainties

Rail container movement and passenger traffic growth are likely to remain areas of concern for India's transportation and logistics sector in the near term, although airport passenger growth could see a recovery after December on a favourable base, according to a research report by JM Financial.

The brokerage said the weakness in rail container volumes persisted in October, even as overall EXIM container activity recorded strong growth, highlighting an uneven recovery across transportation modes. "Overall rail container volumes came in at 7.9mmt, down 3.3% YoY, thereby declining YoY for an eighth consecutive month," JM Financial said in its November sector update. The decline came despite overall container volumes, measured in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), increasing 26.8 per cent year-on-year during the month. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), container evacuation through rail increased 6.8 per cent year-on-year to 107,000 TEUs. However, the brokerage noted that the improvement in rail movement remained modest compared with the growth in overall container handling.

Separately, the aviation sector continued to face subdued passenger traffic growth, with organic passenger movement declining 3.9 per cent year-on-year in October 2026. The weakness was largely driven by domestic passenger traffic, which declined around 5 per cent year-on-year, while international passenger traffic registered a marginal increase of around 1 per cent. Passenger traffic across key domestic airports remained under pressure, reflecting continued weakness in domestic travel demand. However, JM Financial expects some improvement in passenger growth after December 2026, supported by a favourable base effect, while cautioning that the prolonged weakness in traffic at certain airports remains a concern. The brokerage said it remained watchful of passenger traffic trends over the coming months, particularly given the sustained decline in domestic passenger movement. The contrasting trends in rail and aviation indicate that the recovery across India's logistics and transportation ecosystem remains uneven, with strong EXIM trade and port activity yet to translate into a corresponding improvement in rail container movement and air passenger traffic.