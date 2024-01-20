Ram Mandir inauguration: Is market open today? Will it remain open on January 22?

The stock market will remain open from 9 am to 3:30 pm on Saturday and remain shut on Monday. The decision has come ahead of the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22.

Even as the market holiday has been declared for January 22 on the occasion of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the stock exchanges have decided to conduct a special trading session on Saturday, January 20.

According to the NSE, there will be a full trading session on Saturday. Markets will be open as usual on Saturday, from 9:00 am until 3:30 pm.

In a statement, the NSE said, “Members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting regular trading sessions on Saturday, January 20,2024 from primary site in Equity and Equity Derivatives segments as per regular market timings. Price bands applicable for Normal trading day shall continue to be remain applicable on January 20, 2024."

The Exchanges shall be conducting special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, January 20, 2024 in Equity and Equity Derivatives segments.

To commemorate the opening of the Ram temple Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya on January 22, the Maharashtra government has declared the day a public holiday. The national government, together with the Maharashtra government, announced a half-day closure on Monday till 2:30 p.m. in honour of the Ram Mandir "Pran Pratishtha" event.

The finance ministry on Thursday issued an order, in which it stated that public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks will remain closed for a half-day on January 22. The decision has been taken concerning the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm on January 22.