Ram Mandir: Did you know Ram Lalla idol depicts 10 Vishnu avatars?

    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 9:16 AM IST

    Did you know all 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu, a Swastik, Om, Chakra, Gada, Shankh and Surya Narayan — these depictions have been made on the new Ram Lalla idol whose ‘Pran Pratishtha’ or consecration will be conducted on January 22. 

    If one looks closely at the idol whose pictures are now public, all 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu are depicted on both sides of the idol. The idol has images of Lord Vishnu's incarnations, which include Krishna, Parshuram, Kalki, and Narsingh, among others. The greatest of Lord Ram's devotees, Lord Hanuman, locates himself next to the right foot of the Ram Lalla idol, while Lord Garuda, Lord Vishnu's mount (vahana), locates himself close to the left foot of the Ram idol.

    All of the sacred symbols of Hinduism and the Sanatan Dharma are portrayed around the head of the new Lord Ram Lalla idol if one looks attentively towards the top of the statue. The idol's face features the Surya Narayan aabhamandal around it, along with symbols such as the Swastik, Om, Chakra, Gada, and Shankh.

     

    All these depictions are closely associated with Lord Vishnu and Lord Ram. The right hand of the idol is in the depiction of an aashirwaad and holding an arrow while there is a bow (dhanush) in the left hand.

    The 51-inch-tall black stone statue, created five years ago by Mysuru artist Arun Yogiraj, is a representation of Lord Ram. Famous sculptures created by Yogiraj in the past include those of Subhash Chandra Bose at Delhi's India Gate and Ali Shankaracharya, which are both located at Kedarnath.

