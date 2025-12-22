ROHM and Tata Electronics have partnered to manufacture semiconductor chips in India for local and global markets. The collaboration will combine ROHM's technology with Tata's assembly skills, starting with automotive parts and aligning with 'Make in India'.

Strategic Partnership for Indian Semiconductor Manufacturing

ROHM and Tata Electronics have formed a strategic partnership in the semiconductor sector to manufacture chips in India for both local and global markets. This collaboration aims to use the strengths of both companies to grow their businesses and improve the connection between the semiconductor industries of Japan and India.

According to a press release, the two companies will establish a manufacturing framework for power semiconductors in India. This plan combines the device technology from Japan's ROHM with the assembly and testing skills of Tata Electronics. By using the sales networks of both firms, they hope to find new customers in India and provide better technology solutions.

Initial Steps and Future Collaboration

As a first step, Tata Electronics will assemble and test a specific type of automotive part designed by ROHM in India. This part is a power-saving component for vehicles, and they plan to start sending it to customers by next year. The companies also plan to work together on advanced packaging technology in the future.

Boosting 'Make in India' and Supply Chain

This partnership follows the Indian government's "Make in India" goal. It focuses on the idea of designing and making products within the country. By building a full system that includes design and manufacturing in India, the companies want to ensure a steady supply of electronics for the local market.

Leadership Vision

Kazuhide Ino, Member of the Board and Managing Executive Officer at ROHM Co., Ltd., said that the company is happy to work with Tata Electronics. He said, "Through this partnership, we aim to expand our lineup of packaged products manufactured in India and help build a sustainable, region-based supply chain network. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to meet the growing demand from Indian customers seeking domestically produced semiconductors. We also envision supplying jointly manufactured products to the global market."

Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD of Tata Electronics, said that his company is committed to starting a successful semiconductor industry in India. He said, "Through our semiconductor assembly and test facilities, Tata Electronics will deliver chip packaging services to support ROHM in creating products tailored for Indian and global markets. This partnership will go a long way in bringing in trust and resilience in the global semiconductor supply chain while also expanding our respective business opportunities."

Tata's Broader Semiconductor Investments

Tata Electronics is currently building India's first large chip-making factory in Gujarat and another testing facility in Assam. These plants represent a very large investment and will serve many industries, including mobile phones, cars, and defense. (ANI)