Russian President Vladimir Putin wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday, highlighting his personal contribution to strengthening the India-Russia strategic partnership. Putin also recalled their recent 'productive' talks during the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a message congratulating him on his 75th birthday, highlighting bilateral ties and recent high-level interactions between the two leaders. The message noted the Prime Minister's direct role in advancing bilateral relations, with the Russian nation pointing to the depth of formal engagement between New Delhi and Moscow.

Putin Praises PM Modi's Personal Contribution

“You are rightly enjoying a deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” the message stated.

'Substantive, Frank, and Productive' Talks

President Putin further conveyed appreciation for the reception arranged during his diplomatic trip to India preceding the communication, referencing the official exchanges held between the representatives of both governments. “I would like to express my gratitude for the warm and cordial welcome and hospitality extended to me and the Russian delegation during my visit to New Delhi last week,” the Russian President wrote.

Addressing the outcome of the recent bilateral discussions, President Putin characterized the official meetings as detailed and consequential, commending Prime Minister Modi’s diplomatic approach during the bilateral dialogue. “The talks we held were undoubtedly substantive, frank, and productive. As always, it was a genuine pleasure to talk with you, and our discussions once again demonstrated your extraordinary political wisdom and foresight,” President Putin stated in the message.

The Russian leader reaffirmed the commitment of both capitals to maintain active diplomatic coordination across international platforms and bilateral channels going forward. “We will, of course, continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations,” the message concluded.

Bilateral Meeting on BRICS Sidelines

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday departed from New Delhi after attending the two-day BRICS Summit under India’s chairship. During the Summit, Putin attended the two BRICS Sessions and witnessed the Bharat Innovates exhibition at Bharat Mandapam.

PM Modi and President Putin also held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Summit and discussed closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, as well as cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture. (ANI)