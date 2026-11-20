Sir Dorabji Tata Trust faces controversy over a proposed Rs 50-crore grant to Jehangir Hospital, with allegations suggesting it aims to influence upcoming Tata Sons board decisions amidst internal governance disputes.

Proposed Rs 50 crore Tata Trust grant sparks row ahead of key meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): A Rs 50-crore grant for Pune’s Jehangir Hospital, chaired by Jehangir H.C. Jehangir, who is also a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), is on the agenda of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust’s (SDTT) meeting scheduled for Friday (November 20). The proposal is being pursued to secure Jehangir’s crucial vote ahead of the November 26 Tata Sons board meeting, a person familiar with the development told us. It has been alleged that the proposed grant is intended to secure Jehangir’s support in decisions expected to come up in the coming weeks. The Jehangir Hospital is listed in Maharashtra’s charitable-hospital records. However, its registration as a charitable institution does not, by itself, establish that all its services are provided free of cost or at subsidised rates, or that the hospital operates entirely on a not-for-profit basis. “Jehangir Hospital is not a 100% charitable hospital. It is for-profit. It can tap CSR funds from companies, not public charitable trusts, which can give funds to government hospitals,” the person familiar with the development said. The SDTT, chaired by Noel Tata, is set to meet today to consider grant approvals, accounts and other routine matters. Its board comprises Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat. The SRTT board also includes Chairman Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Jimmy N. Tata and Jehangir H.C. Jehangir. However, it remains barred from convening board meetings under an order of the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. The proposed hospital grant comes amid a wider dispute over governance within the Tata Trusts. Trustee Venu Srinivasan had recently approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking an inquiry into governance issues at SDTT, including the appointment and status of trustees and decisions concerning the administration of the trust. SDTT subsequently submitted its response to the Charity Commissioner’s office, contesting the governance complaints. The response came amid escalating differences between trustees over the management of the trust and its role in decisions concerning Tata Sons. The November 26 Tata Sons board meeting is expected to take place against this backdrop of disagreements over the company’s future and the role of its principal shareholders. SDTT and SRTT collectively hold a 66% stake in Tata Sons, making their trustees’ positions crucial to decisions concerning the company. (ANI)