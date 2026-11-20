India reached its 20 percent ethanol blending milestone in ESY 2025-26. Grain-based feedstocks, particularly maize, contributed over 73 percent of supply, highlighting a major boost for the nation's energy security and agricultural sector.

India Hits 20 Percent Ethanol Blending Milestone During ESY 2025-26

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): India has effectively achieved the 20 per cent ethanol blending milestone during Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26, with grain-based feedstocks accounting for 73.52 per cent of total ethanol supplies, according to an official statement by the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA).

The country recorded an average ethanol blending level of 19.99 per cent, with a total of 1,134.36 crore litres of ethanol blended during the supply year, based on provisional data as of October 31. The total ethanol requirement during the period stood at 1,050 crore litres, while allocations reached 1,196.90 crore litres. Against this, total ethanol supplies were recorded at 1,088.91 crore litres.

One of the key developments during the year was the growing contribution of grain-based feedstocks, which supplied 800.53 crore litres of ethanol, accounting for 73.52 per cent of total supplies. Sugar-based feedstocks contributed 288.38 crore litres, representing the remaining 26.48 per cent. AIDA stated that within the grain-based segment, maize emerged as the largest contributor, supplying 489.71 crore litres, or nearly 46 per cent of total ethanol supplies. Surplus Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice contributed 233.95 crore litres, while damaged foodgrains accounted for another 76.87 crore litres.

The sugar-based segment supplied 288.38 crore litres during the period. This included 153.36 crore litres from sugarcane juice, 118.04 crore litres from B-Heavy molasses and 16.98 crore litres from C-Heavy molasses. The ethanol programme also supported the utilisation of sugar resources, with approximately 32.45 lakh tonnes of sugar diverted towards ethanol production. This included 23 lakh tonnes through sugarcane juice and 9.44 lakh tonnes through B-Heavy molasses.

Commenting on the achievement, Vijendra Singh, President of AIDA, said, "India's ethanol blending journey is an important example of how energy security, agricultural development and industrial growth can move forward together. The achievement of the 20% blending milestone reflects the collective efforts of the government, oil marketing companies, ethanol manufacturers, farmers and the wider distillery ecosystem."

He further said that the growing contribution of grain-based feedstocks, particularly maize and surplus FCI rice, had strengthened the diversity of India's ethanol supply chain. The latest figures highlight the growing role of both grain-based and sugar-based distilleries in meeting India's ethanol requirements. The diversification of feedstocks is providing greater flexibility to the programme while creating additional opportunities for agricultural resources to support domestic fuel production. (ANI)