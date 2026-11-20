Highway Infrastructure Limited achieved three key milestones worth ₹630.17 crore, securing NHAI toll collection contracts in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and commencing a major CPWD infrastructure project in Madhya Pradesh.

Highway Infrastructure Limited Hits Three Milestones in Single Day

Highway Infrastructure Limited (BSE: 544477 | NSE: HILINFRA), an integrated infrastructure company engaged in Tollway Collection, EPC Infrastructure and Real Estate Development, has achieved three significant project milestones in a single day, involving projects with an aggregate contract value of approximately ₹630.17 crore.

The developments include the execution of Contract Agreements with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for two toll plaza projects in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, along with the receipt of a Letter of Commencement from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for a major infrastructure project in Madhya Pradesh. These developments mark further progress towards the operational commencement and execution of projects for which the Company had previously received and disclosed the respective Letters of Award.

Details of the Projects

1. Palayam Fee Plaza, Tamil Nadu – ₹340.08 Crore

The Company has executed a Contract Agreement with NHAI for the operation and collection of user fees at Palayam Fee Plaza, located at Km 154/500 of NH-44 on the Krishnagiri–Thumbipadi section in Tamil Nadu. The scope also includes maintenance of the adjacent toilet blocks.

2. Baiti Kala Fee Plaza, Uttar Pradesh – ₹91.78 Crore

The Company has also executed a Contract Agreement with NHAI for user fee collection at Baiti Kala Fee Plaza on the four-lane Sultanpur–Varanasi section of NH-56 (New NH-731), Uttar Pradesh.

3. CISF 12th Reserve Battalion, Sehore, Madhya Pradesh – ₹198.31 Crore

Further strengthening its EPC infrastructure vertical, the Company has received a Letter of Commencement from CPWD for the planning, designing and construction of residential and non-residential infrastructure under Phase-I of the CISF 12th Reserve Battalion establishment at Village Jamunia Talab, Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.