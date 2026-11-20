The CGST Faridabad Commissionerate has uncovered a Rs 116.48 crore HSNS Cess evasion at a pan masala unit in Haryana's Rewari district. One person was arrested after officials found undeclared manufacturing machines during a search operation.

Faridabad CGST Uncovers 116 Crore HSNS Cess Evasion in Rewari Unit

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Faridabad Commissionerate has detected alleged Health Security se National Security (HSNS) Cess evasion of Rs 116.48 crore by a pan masala manufacturing unit in Haryana's Rewari district. One person has been arrested in connection with the case, according to an official statement by the Finance Ministry.

Acting on specific intelligence, CGST officials conducted a search at the premises of a firm located on Ram Garh Road in Rewari on November 16, on suspicion of manufacturing pan masala without paying the applicable HSNS Cess. During the search, officials found four vertical pouch-packing machines installed at the premises. These machines were being used for manufacturing pan masala under the 'Dhanraj' brand.

Ministry said, “During the search, four vertical pouch-packing machines used for manufacturing of “Dhanraj: brand pan masala were found installed. Investigation revealed that the firm had neither obtained registration under the HSNS Cess Act, 2025 nor declared its packing machines as required under provisions of the Act”.

The Finance Ministry stated that the amount of cess allegedly evaded by the firm stood at Rs 116.48 crore, calculated in accordance with the HSNS Cess Act, 2025. The HSNS Cess came into force on February 1, 2026, and is levied on manufacturers of pan masala based on the capacity of the machines installed at their manufacturing premises. According to the ministry, operating machines for manufacturing pan masala without declaring them is an offence under the provisions of the Act.

Following the search, one person who owned and operated the machines was arrested. He was produced before the jurisdictional court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. The Finance Ministry said that further investigation into the matter is underway. The action was carried out by the CGST Faridabad Commissionerate as part of its investigation into suspected non-compliance with the provisions of the HSNS Cess Act, 2025.