Amid global energy disruptions, PNGRB reviewed the City Gas Distribution network's expansion and extended the National PNG Drive to June 2026. The government has also issued new measures to manage LPG supply and strengthen the gas ecosystem.

In view of ongoing global geopolitical developments disrupting energy supply chains, Chairperson, PNGRB has undertaken a comprehensive review of the development and expansion of City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks across the country on 31st March 2026, covering the progress of the National PNG Drive, compliance by CGD entities with regard to various directives/advisories issued by MoPNG, PNGRB and various other Government bodies, and new measures to facilitate ease of gas connectivity for consumers. The National PNG Drive has been extended until 30th June 2026.

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Government Measures to Strengthen Gas Ecosystem

According to an official press release by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, the Government of India, through the MoPNG, in coordination with the PNGRB and other Ministries/Departments, has issued a series of targeted measures to manage disruptions in LPG supply while strengthening the gas-based energy ecosystem. Key interventions include the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order dated 14.03.2026 and the Natural Gas & Petroleum Products Distribution Gazette Notification dated 24.03.2026.

A significant reform initiative linking the allocation of commercial LPG with the expansion of the CGD network in States has already begun to yield positive results, leading to accelerated infrastructure growth and improved last-mile connectivity. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is actively facilitating the expansion of CGD networks in collaboration with PNGRB, State Governments, municipal authorities, and CGD entities, ensuring better integration of urban planning with energy infrastructure development.

PNGRB's Regulatory Initiatives

PNGRB has further complemented these initiatives through a series of regulatory measures and advisories. These include prioritising PNG connections for households as well as institutional users such as canteens, hostels, mess facilities, hotels and restaurants, and hospitals. Additional steps, such as the expansion of PNG coverage and the temporary suspension of imbalance charges, have been undertaken to support consumers and enhance network efficiency.

Tracking Progress and Network Growth

To enable effective monitoring of CGD network rollout, data of DPNG connections, CNG station commissioning, Commercial connections, and other performance parameters from all authorised CGD entities through the designated reporting portal. The scale of ongoing progress is significant: as of 31st March 2026, PNG gas supply is being ensured for over 10,000 new domestic households, and 50 new commercial establishments daily, the regulatory board said in its press release.

Directive for Enhanced Consumer Access

As part of its initiative to further strengthen the DPNG penetration in urban and peri-urban households, Chairperson, PNGRB has directed all CGD entities to web-host their PNG expansion or rollout plan area-wise/municipality-wise on their websites for the wide access of the interested consumers.

These measures, taken collectively by PNGRB in close coordination with the MoPNG, are aimed at addressing the immediate challenges posed by global geopolitical developments disrupting energy supply chains, while simultaneously building long-term structural resilience in the CGD sector. (ANI)