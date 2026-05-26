Canadian Minister Maninder Sidhu announced a 'Team Canada' business delegation will visit India later this year. The visit aims to boost economic ties and help achieve the goal of tripling bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030.

Canada's Minister for International Trade Maninder Sidhu said that a "Team Canada" business delegation will arrive in India later this year to further boost the economic ties as the two countries look forward towards tripling and taking their trade to USD 50 billion by 2030.

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Speaking at a joint press address with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Sidhu recalled the sustained interactions between the Indian and Canadian leadership, along with the announcement of the uranium deal with Canada. He called Goyal's visit "very timely" and noted, "There's a lot of excitement to do more with India in terms of our economic partnership."

'Team Canada' Trade Mission Announced

Sidhu said, "I'm proud to announce that I will be taking a Team Canada trade mission to India later this year to match the energy that Minister Goyal brought here to Canada."

Focus on Trade Diversification

He highlighted the importance of diversifying trade for Canada and said that the country is focussed on unlocking about USD 300 billion in non-US exports. "We made a promise to Canadians that we'd diversify our trading partners and we'd unlock roughly $300 billion of additional non-US exports, and this is what we're focused on in this visit. But it's going to be a very productive session."

CEPA Negotiations Gain Momentum

At the address, Goyal hailed the growing momentum of ties between India and Canada during his visit to the country with the largest Indian delegation, that aims to take forward discussions on deepening the economic linkages between the two countries. The Union Minister's arrival in Ottawa commences a three-day official visit from 25 to 27 May, taking place as New Delhi and Ottawa aggressively push ahead with negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), viewed as a vital step in rejuvenating economic relations between the two nations. (ANI)