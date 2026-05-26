Adani Green Energy Limited commissioned a 3.37 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Khavda, Gujarat. It is the world's largest single-location battery storage deployment outside China and was completed in just 10 months.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Tuesday announced the commissioning of a cumulative 3.37 Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Khavda in Gujarat, making it the world's largest single-location battery storage deployment outside China and among the fastest utility-scale projects executed globally.

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The company said the deployment, completed within 10 months of commencement of on-site construction, includes the 1.37 GWh capacity commissioned in March 2026, taking AGEL's total operational battery energy storage capacity at Khavda to 3.37 GWh.

Project to Enhance Grid Reliability

According to the company, the large-scale battery storage system is expected to strengthen grid reliability, support peak-hour electricity supply and enable renewable energy to provide round-the-clock clean power at scale.

Future Plans and Project Impact

AGEL further said it plans to add over 10 GWh of battery storage capacity in FY27 and scale this up to 50 GWh over the next five years as part of its clean energy expansion strategy.

The company stated that the 3.37 GWh BESS can store enough clean energy to power nearly one million homes for an entire day and support the peak electricity demand of cities such as Indore and Chandigarh, or even the entire state of Goa.

AGEL's Vision for Clean Energy Transition

Speaking on the development, Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL, said, "Large-scale energy storage will play a defining role in the next phase of India's clean energy transition. As renewable energy capacity scales rapidly, storage infrastructure becomes critical for delivering reliable, round-the-clock clean power."

"With the commissioning of the 3.37 GWh BESS at Khavda, AGEL is strengthening the foundation for resilient, dispatchable and flexible energy systems. Our investments in battery storage reflect a long-term commitment to building future-ready clean energy infrastructure at global scale," he added.

Advanced Technology and Strategic Location

The BESS project integrates advanced energy management systems with lithium-ion battery technologies to optimise efficiency, reliability and grid responsiveness. The storage facility has been strategically located at Khavda, where AGEL is developing a 30 GW renewable energy plant, of which 9.9 GW is already operational.

The Critical Role of Utility-Scale Storage

The company said utility-scale battery storage is emerging as critical infrastructure globally as renewable energy adoption accelerates, helping address variability in renewable power generation by storing excess energy and supplying it during peak demand periods. (ANI)