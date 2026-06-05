PM Narendra Modi praised AirTrunk's announcement to invest Rs 3 lakh crore ($30 billion) in India for 5 GW of data centre capacity. This landmark investment aims to boost India's digital infrastructure, AI capabilities, and create jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded hyperscale data centre specialist AirTrunk for its announcement to invest nearly Rs 3 lakh crore (USD 30 billion) in India to develop 5 gigawatts (GW) of data centre capacity, which will be among the country's largest proposed investments in the digital infrastructure ecosystem.

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PM Modi shared the information via social media, noting that "India's digital infrastructure journey is gathering remarkable momentum." "AirTrunk has announced plans to invest around Rs. 3 lakh crore ($30 billion) in India, and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity. This is among the largest proposed investments in the country's digital infrastructure ecosystem," he said.

PM Modi further added that such investments will boost India's position as a global hub for cloud computing and artificial intelligence, creating employment opportunities. "Such investments will strengthen India's position as a global hub for cloud computing and AI, while generating employment opportunities, supporting local supply chains and accelerating innovation-led growth. It is clear that the future of the world's digital economy is increasingly being shaped in India!," the Prime Minister said.

AirTrunk's India Entry and Engagement

The announcement follows AirTrunk Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robin Khuda's first senior government engagement program in India since the company entered the market by acquiring Lumina CloudInfra in April 2026. The transaction brought AirTrunk with an initial development pipeline of 600 megawatts (MW) distributed across Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

During his visit, he met with Federal representatives and State Ministers in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, to discuss infrastructure, energy, and policy frameworks necessary to sustain AI-driven growth.

Favourable Investment Climate

As per AirTrunk, India's digital initiatives, including the IndiaAI Mission with over Rs 10,000 crore (USD 1.2 billion) in funding and the Rs 76,000 crore (USD 9 billion) India Semiconductor Mission, creates a strong investment climate for long-term growth in cloud and artificial intelligence.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

The planned 5GW capacity expansion is expected to generate significant local economic activity and support tens of thousands of jobs across development, construction, and operational stages. The investment will also boost localisation of supply chains and deepen engagement with domestic businesses.