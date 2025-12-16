PM Modi emphasised reviving old trade links between India and Jordan to unlock future economic opportunities. He highlighted India as Jordan's third-largest trading partner and proposed collaboration in digital infrastructure and the startup ecosystem.

Reviving Historic Trade Links

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India and Jordan need to revive old trade links to unlock future economic opportunities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi, while highlighting the long-standing commercial links between the two countries, said that India is currently Jordan's third-largest trading partner and stressed that economic engagement should go beyond mere numbers. "India is the third largest trading partner of Jordan. In the world of business, numbers have immense value. We are here not just to count numbers but to build a long-term relationship," he said.

PM Modi emphasised on the need to revive the historic links between the two countries for shared future prosperity. "There was a time when trade took place from Gujarat to Europe via Petra. We will need to revive our old links for our future prosperity," he added.

India's Economic Growth Offers Opportunities

PM Modi described India-Jordan relations as unique, where historical trust converges with future economic opportunities. He noted that detailed discussions were held on how geography can be transformed into opportunity and how opportunity can be converted into sustainable growth.

Pointing to India's economic trajectory, the Prime Minister said the country is moving steadily towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, with a growth rate exceeding 8 per cent. This growth, he said, is driven by higher productivity, strong governance and innovation-led policies. "Today, for every Jordanian investor and business, India offers multiple opportunities across sectors," he added.

Digital Cooperation a Key Focus

Emphasising digital cooperation, PM Modi said India's experience in building digital public infrastructure could be highly valuable for Jordan. Platforms such as UPI, Aadhaar and frameworks like DigiLocker, he noted, have become global benchmarks for inclusion and efficiency. "India's experience in building digital public infrastructure can be highly valuable for Jordan. India has turned digital technology into a model of inclusion and efficiency. Platforms such as UPI, Aadhaar and frameworks like DigiLocker are now global benchmarks," PM added.

He said discussions were held with the King of Jordan on linking these digital frameworks with Jordan's systems. "His Majesty and I discussed ways to link these frameworks with Jordan's systems," PM Modi said.

Connecting Startup Ecosystems

The Prime Minister also highlighted the potential for collaboration in the startup ecosystem, suggesting that India and Jordan could connect their startups under a shared platform that brings together ideas, innovation and capital, further strengthening economic ties between the two nations. (ANI)