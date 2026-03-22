Union Minister Piyush Goyal held virtual talks with Mexico's Marcelo Ebrard to deepen economic ties and with Lilly International's Patrik Jonsson to discuss investments. He also met with Greece's Deputy Minister and Zepto's CEO.

Goyal, Mexico's Ebrard Discuss Deepening Economic Ties

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a virtual meeting with the Mexican Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, on Saturday. The discussion focused on deepening the economic ties between the two nations and unlocking new avenues of business opportunities.

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"A productive interaction with Mr. Marcelo Ebrard (@M_Ebrard), Secretary of Economy, Mexico. Discussed avenues to deepen India-Mexico economic engagement, boost trade and investment, and promote industry collaboration to unlock new business opportunities in both countries," Goyal said on X.

Engagement with Lilly International on 'Make in India'

Earlier on Saturday, Goyal also held a meeting with Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly International, discussing India's growth trajectory and the company's expanding presence in the country.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Goyal said on Friday that the discussions focused on Eli Lilly and Company's increasing operations and investments in India and ways to further strengthen the 'Make in India for the world' initiative. "Held a meeting with Patrik Jonsson, Executive VP and President, Lilly International, USA. We discussed the India growth story, Eli Lilly & Company's expanding operations and investments in India, and the steps to further strengthen Make in India for the world," the post read.

Virtual Meeting Held with Greek Deputy Minister

During the same day, Piyush Goyal held another virtual meeting with Harry Theoharis, Greece's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. He highlighted that the discussions revolved around deepening cooperation between India and Greece.

"Held a virtual meeting with Mr. Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Greece. Discussed ways to further deepen India-Greece cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, maritime connectivity and other areas of mutual interest. India values its growing partnership with Greece and looks forward to advancing this engagement further," Piyush Goyal said on X.

Focus on Skilling and Innovation with Zepto CEO

Goyal also held a "productive interaction" with Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO of Zepto, focusing on skilling, innovation, and strengthening supply chains.

Taking to the social media platform X, Goyal shared details of the meeting, highlighting discussions around youth and entrepreneurship. "A productive interaction with Aadit Palicha, Co-founder & CEO of ZeptoNow," he said.

"Our conversation focused on strengthening skilling initiatives for our youth and leveraging innovation-led entrepreneurship to build globally competitive enterprises," the minister added.

He further noted that the meeting also explored ways to integrate farmers into modern supply chains. "Deliberated on the deeper integration of farmers into modern supply chains to enhance market access and value realisation," he said.

The interaction comes amid the rapid rise of India's startup ecosystem, which has become a key driver of economic growth and innovation. (ANI)